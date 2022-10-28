Claudio Castagnoli & Erick Redbeard-Starring Short Tito Released Online

Claudio Castagnoli and Erick Redbeard star in a new short film titled Tito, and the film has now been released online. You can check out the 24-minute film below via Sell the Leg Productions’ YouTube channel. The film is written and directed by Anthony Notarile & Andy Tworischuk and is described as follows:

Caught in a rut at his thankless job in New York City’s seedy underworld, a worn out delivery driver attempts to find purpose in his life. As he struggles to navigate a city that feels like Hell, The Delivery Man finds comfort in his only friend, a dog named Tito. Distraught and desperate to change the course of his life, a chance encounter at a gas station might solve his problems once and for all.