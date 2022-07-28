Claudio Castagnoli On Preparing For Swinging Chris Jericho Atop Blood & Guts

Claudio Castagnoli memorably got to swing Chris Jericho on top of the cage at AEW Blood & Guts, and he discussed the spot in a new interview. The AEW star spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for a new interview and talked about how they prepared the spot and how he felt about it after the fact.

“Matches like that, you want to familiarize yourself with the structure,” he said of the spot (per Fightful). “It was, if we’re going to do it, that was the only place where I felt comfortable because of the structure. There is so much stuff up there. The way the cage is welded together and lowered with the chains and how it’s rigged.”

He continued, “The way it looked and the way it was shot, it was awesome. It was one of those moments that will hopefully live on for a long time. It was freaking awesome. It was freaking awesome for me, I don’t think he enjoyed it too much. The margin for error is really small. There is no net. Literally, there is no net.”

Castagnoli picked up the win for his team in the match by making Matt Menard tap out to the Scorpion Deathlock.