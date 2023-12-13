– PWInsider Elite (h/t WrestlingInc.com) reports that CM Punk merchandise has reportedly been selling incredibly well since returning to WWE last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. According to the report, on Punk’s first night back in the company, he sold over six figures in physical t-shirt sales overnight.

This is said to be the most lucrative evening for Punk’s merchandise sales since his return. The sales figure is also reportedly a nearly unheard-of number for a returning wrestler.

Punk is no stranger to breaking merchandise sales records. Back in August 2021, after CM Punk returned to wrestling after signing with AEW, Pro Wrestling Tees announced that Punk set a sales record with most t-shirts sold in 24 hours following The First Dance edition of AEW Rampage.