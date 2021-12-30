CM Punk Calls MJF a ‘Bigger Waste of Money Than Tim Tebow’ On AEW Dynamite

CM Punk had a low blow for MJF on AEW Dynamite, calling him a bigger waste than Tony Khan’s money than Tim Tebow. Punk cut a promo on tonight’s show following MJF saying he was “done” with Punk, saying that he’s fine with that and he wants what MJF wants: the AEW World Championship.

Punk then said that MJF was a bigger waste of Khan money than Tebow, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May of 2021 but was released after one preseason game: