CM Punk Calls MJF a ‘Bigger Waste of Money Than Tim Tebow’ On AEW Dynamite
CM Punk had a low blow for MJF on AEW Dynamite, calling him a bigger waste than Tony Khan’s money than Tim Tebow. Punk cut a promo on tonight’s show following MJF saying he was “done” with Punk, saying that he’s fine with that and he wants what MJF wants: the AEW World Championship.
Punk then said that MJF was a bigger waste of Khan money than Tebow, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May of 2021 but was released after one preseason game:
And now, a few words from @The_MJF …
You're watching #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/EXySDe520d
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
An emotional @FlyinBrianJr vows to avenge his #VarsityBlonds brother @GriffGarrison1's loss.
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nIKHjW4igH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
