CM Punk and MJF Reference WrestleMania, WWE Releases In AEW Dynamite Promos

CM Punk and MJF found themselves in another war of words on AEW Dynamite, with WWE’s releases and WrestleMania entering into the verbal jousting. Wednesday night’s episode saw Punk take out MJF’s planned opponent Shawn Dean, stating that this would happen to all of MJF’s matches until he gets his bout with the Pinnacle leader.

MJF then came out and they traded verbal shots, with MJF saying that Punk is no Roddy Piper “because unlike you, he was talented enough to main event a WrestleMania. And if I am not shown the proper respect around here, maybe I’ll main event a Mania too.”

Punk then replied, “If you think the grass is so greener on the other side, be my guest. Go ahead. Leave. Main event Night Four of a buy one, get one free extravaganza, and then get released faster than you last in the sack. When you come back, I’ll still be here, and that ass kicking will be waiting for you!”

MJF put forward Wardlow as an opponent for Punk, and that match is set for next week’s Dynamite.