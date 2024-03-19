wrestling / News
CM Punk Says He’ll Be At WrestleMania 40
March 18, 2024 | Posted by
CM Punk may be out of action, but he says he’s still going to WrestleMania. Punk appeared in a video package promoting his appearance on next week’s Raw, during which he confirmed that he would be at WrestleMania 40 — even if he’s not invited.
Punk has been away since the Raw after the Royal Rumble, where he revealed he suffered a torn tricep during the Rumble match.
CHICAGO!
Get ready for the return of @CMPunk next week live on #WWERaw! What will the Best in the World have to say ahead of #WrestleMania?
LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE: https://t.co/wBbcrbTz74 pic.twitter.com/aOI6b8VOI4
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Mercedes Mone’s Deal with AEW, Confirmed To Be Multi-Year
- Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Pulled From Active WWE Roster, Listed As ‘Out of Action’
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Backstage Reaction To Booker T Saying He Had a ‘Run In’ With CM Punk At NXT