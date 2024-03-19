wrestling / News

CM Punk Says He’ll Be At WrestleMania 40

March 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE 3-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

CM Punk may be out of action, but he says he’s still going to WrestleMania. Punk appeared in a video package promoting his appearance on next week’s Raw, during which he confirmed that he would be at WrestleMania 40 — even if he’s not invited.

Punk has been away since the Raw after the Royal Rumble, where he revealed he suffered a torn tricep during the Rumble match.

