CM Punk Explains Why He Used To Be Obsessed With Main Eventing WrestleMania

CM Punk will main event WrestleMania for the first time this weekend, and he recently explained why he was so obsessed with doing so years ago. The WWE star appeared on The Masked Man Show and talked about his fixation on getting into the main event of the PPV back during his previous WWE run and more. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On why he was previously fixated on main eventing WrestleMania: “The reason why I was so obsessed with the main event of WrestleMania is pay scale. There isn’t a single person that can criticize me that can explain professional wrestling pay scale. If I’m in the main event, I get paid more money. That does not exist anymore. Everybody is on flat salary, and we get paid stupid money for what we do, and yes, I do think we should all get paid more based on things I see the company doing and shouting from the rooftops of how much money TKO is making, but I’m 46, I don’t need money at this point in my life. Biggie was right; more money, more problems. I hate it, so much.”

On how his perspective has changed: “People will constantly cherry-pick things I have said; they do it for everybody. ‘Oh, you said this one time 15 years ago.’ Yeah, I said it then, I meant it then, 15 year later, the context isn’t there and certain things change and it doesn’t necessarily apply. I’m very much a ‘title match main event’ There is the sound byte all those f**king losers are going to steal and put on their Twitter. If it were up to me, believe it or not, Rhea, Bianca, and IYO would be the main event. I’m not saying which night. I can tell you that if I was in Triple H’s spot, I would gravitate towards that. My reasoning for that is, when is IYO ever going to get another chance? Bianca has done it already. It would be great if she got to do it again. Rhea hasn’t done it. You look at people that say ‘WrestleMania main event,’ Rhea Ripley is top of the list. I almost look at it more, that mindset that I have, it’s a detriment as a booker because I might not be putting business in front of my feelings. I’m putting my feelings in front of business. I think all three of those ladies are supremely talented. I know they’re going to steal the show.

“I want to see my friends and my colleagues accomplish things. It doesn’t so much matter to me if I accomplish them. I know what it feels like to have that chip on my shoulder and be like, ‘This is my year, right?’ I’ve done things for 11.5 months, and then somebody comes in and goes, ‘Nope.’ It happens year after year and it gets a little much. Here I am arguing against myself. It’s funny how life works. I never thought I’d be saying any of that stuff ten years ago. I also think it’s kind of indicative of our locker room and the embarrassment of riches we have talent-wise that so many different people could be the main event. Bianca, Jey, Cody, obviously. Nobody is going to tell me that John Cena shouldn’t be main eventing WrestleMania in his last Mania. Stay vigilant, everybody. Bust your ass and if it’s meant to be, it’ll come to pass and I’m obviously living, breathing proof of that.”