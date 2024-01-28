CMLL Announces All Live Events Will Stream on Youtube, Will Include Membership Tiers

CMLL has announced that they will stream all of their live events on their Youtube, which will include new membership tiers. This will include their “Viernes Espectacular” and “Martes de Arena Mexico” shows, as well as special events. The status of “Martes de Glamour” is unknown, which currently airs on the Arena Coliseo YouTube channel.

The memberships include:

* Fan Súper Estrella (currently $8.99 USD, advertised as $199 MX): Live Feeds of “Martes de Arena México” & 9-day delayed tapings of “Viernes Espectacular”.

* Fan Campeón Mundial (currently $24.99, advertised as $499 MX): Access to both live feeds of “Viernes Espectacular” & “Martes de Arena México”.

* Fan Leyenda (currently $34.99, advertised as $699 MX): Access to all live tapings and Special Events (Grand Prix, Anniversary Show, etc).