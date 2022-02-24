Cody Deaner Signs New Deal With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Slam Wrestling, Cody Deaner revealed that he has signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling, but didn’t reveal the details of his contract. He has been with the company since 2018, after a previous run there in 2009. Here are highlights:

On deciding to re-sign with Impact Wrestling: “I believe that we have the best roster in professional wrestling. both in terms of the talent, but also in terms of the morale of the company. Everybody gets along, and it really feels like a team, it feels like family. So I definitely wanted to stay with my family.”

On considering going elsewhere: “I mean, as a professional wrestler, I’m also a businessman. I’m always open to exploring talking to other companies. A businessman is always going to ‘take the meeting.’ They’re not going to close the doors. It’s a real interesting time in Impact Wrestling,” he said. “One of the big advantages of being here is that you have access to these ‘Forbidden Doors’. There are multiple doors, with many companies working together in ways that haven’t been done in wrestling in many, many years. And Impact is one of those main places that gives you access to those doors. That played into my thought process, for sure.”

On his heel turn: “That was all my idea. All the ideas that I had for how (the change) should transpire, that was a team effort. It wasn’t just a piece of paper that was handed to me saying ‘you’re gonna do this now.’ I was part of that process. They’re really giving me opportunities to be heard, and opportunities to show the different skill sets that I have.”