Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Whether He Can ‘Finish The Story’ Outside of WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on whether he could finish his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship somewhere other than WrestleMania 40. Rhodes has been vocal about wanting to complete his family’s destiny and capture the title in the main event of WrestleMania, something that is currently in doubt with some because of CM Punk’s return and The Rock hinting at a match with Roman Reigns. Rhodes spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri about what happens if he doesn’t win the gold at the April PPV, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On what it would mean to him if he didn’t win the title at WrestleMania: “I guess I wouldn’t to…I feel like I don’t look at it from that perspective, in terms of what would happen if I didn’t get to the finish line because ultimately that’s a failure. It would be a failed year, and I’d hope that that doesn’t come to pass. You can never call it. You mention there being doubt in people’s minds about will it happen, what could potentially happen. Doubt is a beautiful thing, and for people to take the ride with you, I doubted that Daniel Bryan could survive a match with Triple H, and then survive a triple threat match and get out of WrestleMania 30 how he did, but it was a marvelous moment. I don’t mind doubts at all. I just, myself, can’t have any in regards to everything else that’s going on. I have to be straight and narrow as far as where I’d like to go, how I’d like to get there.”

On if the story needs to be finished at WrestleMania: “That’s a really great question. I feel like it could happen before. It could happen after. But I think it’s all the sweeter if it was to happen at WrestleMania. Last year was about the title, the championship itself, and then the way the match unfolded and being this close to the moment, that made it now a far more personal situation. So I’d love it to be at WrestleMania, no doubt. You never know with WWE, the flow here is quite wild. But I think the story that has been told throughout my whole career, the story that’s been told since the late 70s with my father and the WWWF Championship, I don’t think anyone is looking to step in and hinder that in any way, just because it’s been the story we’ve had and it’s been a real story, and when it’s real, it’s the best.”