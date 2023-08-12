– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes revealed how everyone addressed the issue backstage of fans embracing Sami Zayn’s babyface run earlier this year. Rhodes revealed how they came up with the idea to address the Zayn issue after he won the men’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble, fearing the fans turning to Zayn could backfire on Rhodes Below are some highlights:

Cody Rhodes on how WWE talked out the Sami Zayn issue: “It was being discussed around us. Why don’t we discuss it amongst us. Bruce Prichard, Ed Kosky, Triple H, they all had the idea to put us in the ring together a Barclays Center. Not run from it, lets go towards each other and see. That was a moment where, my confidence, Sami is amazing. I don’t want to say it and throw it away. He is incredibly special. What he was doing is incredibly special. He was pulling a wagon. I wanted to be there to match him and hopefully also be incredibly special.”

On how he believes you can have it all: “I’m a big believer in, you can have it all. We have Jey Uso, his face is everywhere, the first guy to pin Roman in X amount of days, and here he is going for the one we all want. You can’t run for it. Run towards it. I like that. It brings out the best in all of us.”

Sami Zayn went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the title at Elimination Chamber in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes lost his title match against Reigns at WrestleMania 39: Night 2 in April.