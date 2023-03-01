Cody Rhodes Lists Edge and Johnny Gargano as People He Wants to Wrestle in WWE

In an interview with The AJ Awesome Show (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes listed several opponents he would like to wrestle in WWE, most notably Edge and Johnny Gargano. He said he was focused on his Wrestlemania opponent, Roman Reigns, at the moment. Here are highlights:

On staying focused on Roman Reigns: “If I was to be so, A., on my game, in the right spot at the right time, lighting striking, legit lightning in a bottle to be able to be the one guy who does beat Roman, because you gotta remember, Daniel Bryan and Edge couldn’t beat Roman at the same time. Kevin Owens, unable to do it. Sami, so, so close. Drew, Drew was almost closer than Sami was.”

On his picks for future opponents: “Wwo come to mind. One is [Gargano], and that’s because when I was with my former company, I always remembered kind of going head-to-head with him on Wednesdays. When I say that, out of respect, you had to oppose him with something strong because he delivers, and he’s a wrestler’s wrestler. He’s something that we’ve never had that singles [match], and I’d love to have that with him, just to see where I’m at, see where he’s at. Very curious, different styles. So that’s one. The other one is Edge. I’ve told some people that before. I don’t think I’ve told Edge that because I don’t want to seem adversarial or confrontational. But I don’t know how much time Edge has left. He could do this forever if he wanted to. He’s in better shape than every locker room combined for some reason. But when I was on SmackDown, I remember was a really good locker room leader, a true locker room leader, would he able to pull you aside for a note here and there but wasn’t overbearing. But he looked at me as a child, a kid. Those people who look at you as a kid, you want to one day stand opposed and let them know you’re not a kid anymore. Lately we’ve been on the right side of things, for example with The Judgment Day and stuff, but he’s still one I’d love to just test it out, shake his hand and then find out who’s better at the actual wrestling that we do. Hall of Famer, he’s the real deal. He’s in that lofty air that very few are in. While he’s here, and he could be here forever, but while he’s here, I’d like to get that one.”

On a possible match with Bobby Lashley: “It would be [interesting]. Bobby and I have, I wanna say never mixed it up, outside of a really brief thing at IMPACT that didn’t lead to an actual match. Maybe that’s all for the better because here it would be fresh and new. Also, I’m off in the oddball style, where my style is a hybrid style of wrestling, a little new, a little old. Bobby is really unorthodox, in terms of how quick he is, his combat sports experience, his size that doesn’t match the quickness. It’s like a bear. Bobby would be a tough task, and especially in the company that Bobby keeps, I feel like they kind of continue to bolster him, as we see that develop. But that would be a very good match. I’d be all about wrestling Bobby Lashley. That’s one of those ones too where I feel almost a little self-conscious because I still like bodybuilding, and the classic [idea of] wrestlers with muscles and stuff. I feel like I look pretty good. That’s one of those guys you stand across from and you’re like, alright, I look okay. This guy looks amazing because that guy’s just with it all the time, dialed in. It’s a good match.”