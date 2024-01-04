wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Sending Middle School Club To WrestleMania 40
Cody Rhodes is getting the KIPP AMP Middle School’s Wrestling Club to WrestleMania 40. The club at the Brooklyn, New York school was raising $2,500 in order to go to April’s WWE spectacular through donation and popcorn sales. Rhodes retweeted their post and said that he was covering their tickets and hotels.
Rhodes posted:
“I could buy a bunch of popcorn or I could just tell ya’
I’ve got your tickets and hotels
You’re going to Wrestlemania 40!”
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 4, 2024