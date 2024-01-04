wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Sending Middle School Club To WrestleMania 40

January 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes is getting the KIPP AMP Middle School’s Wrestling Club to WrestleMania 40. The club at the Brooklyn, New York school was raising $2,500 in order to go to April’s WWE spectacular through donation and popcorn sales. Rhodes retweeted their post and said that he was covering their tickets and hotels.

Rhodes posted:

“I could buy a bunch of popcorn or I could just tell ya’

I’ve got your tickets and hotels

You’re going to Wrestlemania 40!”

