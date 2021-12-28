Cody Rhodes Cuts Promo On What He’s Thankful For: ‘We’re Not Doing What Has Been Done Before’

Cody Rhodes has cut a promo detailing all the things he’s thankful for, and teased that in regard to his character, they’re going down a previously-untraveled road. Rhodes delivered the promo at the end of Sammy Guevara’s blog, taking a few tongue-in-cheek shots at Guevara for losing the TNT Championship to him on last week’s Dynamite and saying that he appreciates the fans who both cheer and boo him, saying that they are “getting ready to go on a ride” that isn’t what they think. You can see the video and the full transcript of the promo below:

“What am I thankful for? I am thankful for Liberty Iris Reynolds, my newborn beautiful daughter. She’s six months old, she’s 15 pounds and giving me an entirely new perspective on life, everything they tell you that will happen, plus. I’m thankful for my wife, Brandi Rhodes, the CBO, Arn Anderson, my coach. I am I am thankful to this vlog, and the vlog crew as they’re called for showcasing some of the most endearing sides of people perhaps, that television doesn’t always showcase or doesn’t have the chance to showcase. It also is going to showcase some of the least talented, hack individuals in existence that will now meander around conventions for the next year to three, as just that vlog guy or girl. It’s like being like a hostess at a restaurant, if you’re doing that past your years as a teenager, there’s something wrong with you, or a personal trainer at a chain gym. But I digress.

“I am thankful for my Masters of the Universe collection. I just added Duplicat and Faker — Leo Faker at that — to it. Sun Man, I’m about to get my Sun Man in the mail, I hope. That’s a great story; if you don’t know the story of Sun Man, check it out. Very great, touching story.

“I’m thankful to Sammy. He said in an interview backstage that he would he would carry me, and he did. He did carry me for a moment. He had me on his shoulders in kind of a torture rack-like position, turned it into a GTS-like maneuver that’s his special thing. That’s his his big finish. And I kicked out. So I am thankful to him for that. I’m thankful to the Nightmare Factory, we just had our most recent camp. I’m thankful to Go Big Show, I’m thankful to — which is a new season coming out, January 6th on TBS. Very good, please check it out. Thankful for the Rhodes to the Top. Ricky Starks, QT Marshall, Coty Vance for being on that show. And if there is a season two, I look forward to following their journey into the future.

“I am thankful for me, for all these sacrifices I’ve made, and all the hard work I’ve been doing since I was 15, having literally never taken a day off. Nepotism my ass!

“I’m thankful for Diet Coke, you know. At every party you’re there when people are just eating gluttonously and drinking, and you have to sit there and sip that Diet Coke and spit Twizzlers into a red Solo cup because you can’t actually consume them so that you can look good with your shirt off. I’m thankful for for those sacrifices that have put me in this position to have almost immeasurable wealth as a wrestler, dumb wealth NFL-level wealth as a wrestler. I am thankful to that because my mother told me if I quit WWE that I was screwed and, well. I of course am thankful to my mother, the greatest thing ever. I just got her a pug. I’m thankful for that pug.

“I’m just really overall thankful for everything I have I have, no complaints. I am thankful to the fans that cheer me, and I am thankful to the fans that boo me because both sets of fans are getting ready to go on a ride that is just bizarre, and not — it’s not the path that you think. We’re not doing what’s been done before

“Yeah, I am very thankful. I am thankful for just all the things uh in my life”