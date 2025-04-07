Cody Rhodes Reportedly Extends Vodka Partnership

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed a significant multi-year extension of the partnership between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Wheatley Vodka. Their initial collaboration, announced in March 2024, has proven to be highly successful, with sources near Wheatley’s Kentucky operations describing it as a “huge” boost for the company.

This continued alliance underscores the mutually beneficial relationship between the prominent wrestler and the spirits brand.

For wrestling enthusiasts, this extension means the return of Cody Rhodes’ engaging “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” interview series, now entering a new season thanks to the ongoing partnership. The first season featured compelling conversations with popular WWE personalities such as R-Truth, LA Knight, Bayley, The Miz, Bianca Belair, and Randy Orton. Additionally, fans can expect to continue seeing Rhodes’ tour bus prominently wrapped with the Wheatley Vodka van, further solidifying the visual representation of this ongoing collaboration.