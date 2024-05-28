Cody Rhodes Reportedly Represented By WME For Film & TV Work

Cody Rhodes is reportedly being represented by WME, aka TKO owner Endeavor, for potential film and TV work. PWInsider reports that the WWE star has been listed in the past week as being represented theatrically by WME. Sources indicate that Rhodes has been listed as working with WME for about four weeks.

This would make Rhodes the first WWE-contracted talent who is also being repped by WME in Hollywood since Endeavor took over WWE. WME has represented The Rock, John Cena, Logan Paul and Ronda Rousey for some time.

Rhodes is still a client with his longstanding agents at The Prototype Talent Agency, which is owned by former WWE and TNA official Brian Wittenstein. He joined the cast of the Naked Gun reboot last week.