Cody Rhodes Respects The ‘Unique Build’ To Wrestlemania 40, Remembers Being In The Audience For Hulk Hogan’s Heel Turn in WCW
In an interview with the MMA Hour (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about the heel turn of the Rock and the unique build to Wrestlemania as a result of the ‘Final Boss’. Here are highlights:
On The Rock’s heel turn: “I don’t think fans expected Hogan to have a whole ‘nother thing. We had seen Hulkamania for so long run a wild everywhere and it was very much like McDonald’s; it was a franchise thing. Even though I’m not a fan of The Rock, I can respect the fact that it’s been a very unique build on the way to WrestleMania 40.”
On seeing Hulk Hogan’s heel turn live: “I sat in the seats and I will never forget it. It was just such a unique feeling in that building.”
On seeing someone handcuffed backstage who threw something at Mean Gene Okerlund: “So we had just been talking to this guy that was getting ready to get beat up by the boys or Mean Gene was going to smack him around, but yeah, I was there. Drove home with my dad in the truck and he talked a lot about what we had just seen and the significance.”
