Cody Rhodes Sends Darts Champion Luke Littler A Message Before US Debut

June 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE King and Queen of the Ring - Cody Rhodes wins Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

Darts champion Luke Littler recently visited WWE headquarters while he was in the US for the US Masters of Darts. Shortly before he competed in that, he also got a message from WWE champion Cody Rhodes. He’d later enter the Masters to Cody’s theme song, “Kingdom” by Downstrait.

https://x.com/SkySportsDarts/status/1796652948308582767

Darts have more than one…royal family.

