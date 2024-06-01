wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Sends Darts Champion Luke Littler A Message Before US Debut
Darts champion Luke Littler recently visited WWE headquarters while he was in the US for the US Masters of Darts. Shortly before he competed in that, he also got a message from WWE champion Cody Rhodes. He’d later enter the Masters to Cody’s theme song, “Kingdom” by Downstrait.
https://x.com/SkySportsDarts/status/1796652948308582767
🙌 "Out the curtain, lights go up, I'm home…" 🎶
After receiving a message from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes yesterday, Luke Littler has ROCKED Madison Square Garden by using The American Nightmare's entrance music! pic.twitter.com/hZuzE0xcD2
— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 1, 2024
Darts have more than one…royal family.