Cody Rhodes On What Kept Him From Being Face Of WWE, Says It’s a ‘Team Effort’ Now

Cody Rhodes has always been open about wanting to the face of WWE, and he spoke on Thursday about what previously held him back. Rhodes was a guest on ESPN First Take and you can see highlights from the discussion below:

On what held him back from being the face of the company previously: “Oh, slow learner for one, slow learner. And I had all the great teachers, but — this is going to sound real surface level. I also don’t think I was buff enough. I don’t think I was jacked up enough. Yeah, you can’t be the face the company or champion if you look like you’re bagging groceries, you know what I’m saying? Like, I know that’s a terrible answer by today’s standards, but it’s just real. If I look back at it, I think I needed to fill out a little bit more. Probably a lot deeper stuff than that. But that’s one.”

On if he views himself as the face of WWE now: “I really love the fact that anybody might say face of the company, face of the franchise, but I don’t consider it personally. I think of it more as a team. You’ve got Rhea Ripley, you’ve got CM Punk, Roman Reigns, of course, Seth Rollins, all these wonderful people.

“I think the moment I actually officially call myself the face of the company is probably the time I fade out. So, I like to think it’s more of a team effort that we’re doing here. I appreciate though when people say it.”

