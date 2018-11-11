Cody Says Being The Elite Has Become a Big Production For Them

– The Elite appeared on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho and discussed their Being the Elite YouTube series, plus more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

Cody on the expansion of Being the Elite: “It has gotten to the point where there is now an infrastructure behind it. The vernacular being used, it’s, ‘Hey, let’s wrap up Marty,’ ‘So that’s a wrap on Marty.’ There’s a script. There is rolling, there’s full action, we’re trying to wrap as many cast members as we can. But Hangman, I guess this is something you get in college – I didn’t go to college, and Nick, they are master editors all-of-a-sudden. Hangman has been editing with Nick on the show on the ship as we go.”

Scurll on the show giving the group more exposure: “I think, also, Being The Elite is our chance to connect with the audience because in pro wrestling, without that connection, it’s just two guys beating each other up, two guys or two girls, so it’s almost like our Monday Night RAW, but if anything, we probably get more time with out audience than you would on RAW. If you go on RAW, and you’ve got a three-minute match, and you’ve got to make the best of it, but here we have a weekly show where the audience is getting to know us, getting to know our characters, getting to know what we’re up to in our day-to-day lives, so they have that connection with us, so they care more about us, and they want us to do well, and they want to be entertained. So it’s really a big part of us giving back to the fans, I’d like to think.”