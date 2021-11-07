Colby Covington Says He May Appear in WWE One Day, But Not AEW

Colby Covington was in his usual form following his fight at UFC 268 and took shots at American Top Team’s AEW work, while also hinting at a WWE appearance down the line. Covington lost to Kamaru Usman in the main event of the PPV, and during his comments at the post-fight media event he was asked about how his former training team was appearing in AEW these days.

“I don’t pay any attention to what those losers do,” Covington said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m focused on putting on the biggest and best fights in the world. You might see me in WWE one day, but I don’t think you’re going to see me in a second-tier promotion, like AEW.”