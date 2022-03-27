Cole Radrick Looking to Prove Himself At The Collective This Week

Cole Radrick has a couple of matches during GCW’s The Collective this coming week, and he is planning on making a name during the events. Radrick spoke with Fightful and talked about his busy schedule at the WrestleMania weekend, noting that he’s looking forward to proving himself against his opponents.

“I got a big Collective weekend coming up with Unsanctioned Pro, I got Planet Death, possibly a Clusterf**k, who knows? I got a lot of things coming up. Yes, I’m in the scrambles, very appreciative of the spot, but I want to test myself against the best. Guys like Jordan Oliver, guys like Blake Christian, and guys like Lio Rush and Joey Janela and really see one on one how I measure up. I know I got it in me.”

The Collective takes place from March 31st through April 2nd in Dallas and will air on FITE TV.