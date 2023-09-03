– Speaking to Good Karma Wrestling at Starrcast over the weekend, AEW talent and coach Colt Cabana discussed his passion for pro wrestling and what he still hopes to do in the ring. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’m coaching backstage at AEW, and I do enjoy that, but my number one passion is professional wrestling and I don’t want to stop until I physically can’t do it. I’m 43, I have a couple of years left. I’m not saying years left to ‘go for a run,’ I mean be a tag team on the undercard. That’s why I’m still there, in hopes of getting the call from ol’ Tony [Tony Khan]. While I’m there, of course, I love being part of the magic. The way my brain works, I always love the math equation of wrestling and that’s why I excelled to the extent that I did, looking the way that I do. I don’t have the televised professional wrestling look. I think my mind is an asset and they take advantage of it. I don’t mind, I love wrestling.”

Colt Cabana is set to wrestle Mat Cardona coming up at the Premiere Wrestling Network Wrestling Showcase on September 9. The winner will be crowned the inaugural Premier Men’s Champion. The event will be in Metuchen, New Jersey later this week.