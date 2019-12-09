Combate Americas Reportedly Interested In More Wrestlers Trying MMA

Fightful reports that after Alberto El Patron fought for the promotion this past weekend, Combate Americas is allegedly interested in bringing in more pro wrestlers to try their hand at the sport. The card also featured former Lucha Underground performer Sexy Star in a fight. Thunder Rosa has competed for Combate in the past.

The wrestlers they are targeting are specifically those of Latin descent. Several names have already been contacted, although exactly who has talked the promotion is unconfirmed at this point.