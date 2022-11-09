Conan O’Brien On How The Rock Ended Up Using One Of His Lines On WWE TV

Conan O’Brien has a legendary comedy career, but he says one of his proudest moments is The Rock using one his catchphrases. O’Brien was recently on The Howard Stern Show and talked about how a line that he used comedically backstage at meetings for his late night talk show was used for The Great One by virtue of one of his writers who went on to work for the WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On his WWE connection: “I have worked in comedy now since 1985 professionally. I would honestly tell you that the most brilliant people I’ve worked with, I don’t know where they went to college. Some of them didn’t go to college. One of the greatest comedy writers I’ve ever worked with went straight into the military out of high school… Tommy Blacha. Tommy Blacha is an amazing comedy writer, and one of the most original comedy minds I’ve ever met… you could talk about anything [with him.] I mean he’s a fascinating guy who – okay, here’s something I loved about him. He left our show, now some people leave the show to go work on like, ‘Let’s go work on an 11:30 show, I’ll go work for Letterman.’ It didn’t happen much but — or they’ve got some amazing opportunity to run a sitcom out in L.A. He left our show to go work for the World Wrestling Federation.”

On how The Rock ended up using his line: “One of my proudest moments — this is one of my proudest moments in comedy is, I used to screw around with the writers a lot. And I would put on the attitude of this larger than life blowhard, I’d come into the room and be like, ‘Quiet down you idiots,’ you know? And I’d go on these long rants, and one of my putdowns that I came up with — it was so stupid but I liked it — if a writer was going on or said something I didn’t like, I’d say, ‘Why don’t you have a nice tall glass of shut up juice, all right? And do yourself a favor.’

“It was such a stupid putdown, but Tommy liked it. And then he said, ‘Watch the match this weekend.’ It was The Rock… and the crowd went crazy. The crowd went crazy. And then the next week, Tommy said, ‘Check this out!’ So I tune into that match, people are holding up signs that say, ‘Drink some shut up juice.’ And Tommy was like apologizing, ‘You know, I know I borrowed it from you.’ ‘What are you talking about? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just said it. Vince McMahon gave you a high five.’ I was in heaven.”

