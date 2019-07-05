Content Coming To WWE Network Next Week: WWE 24: Batista, EVOLVE 10th Anniversary, More

WWE Network has revealed the programming schedule for the next week a little early due to the holiday, and you can see the new content that will be added below.

– Monday after RAW will include a new WWE 24 special focusing on Batista. Here’s a synopsis: Batista chased his dreams of becoming a WWE Legend and Hollywood megastar. At WrestleMania 35, he returned for the last match of his career.”

– Tuesday 10 PM ET is a new episode of 205 Live.

– Wednesday will feature a new episode of NXT UK at 3 PM ET, featuring Trent Seven calling out WALTER, Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews and The Hunt/Dave Mastiff vs. Gallus. At 7 PM ET it will be a new episode of Formerly Known As with Bayley. At 8 PM ET is a new episode of NXT with the Street Profits defending the NXT tag team titles against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

– Friday at 7:30 PM ET is a new episode of This Week in WWE.

– Saturday at 12 AM ET is a live stream debut of “Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling” from February 16, 1985. Here’s a synopsis: Brian Adidas challenges Tully Blanchard for the NWA Television Title. Plus, Magnum T.A., Manny Fernandez, and many more in action!

8 PM ET will be the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show, which is scheduled for three hours.

After that will be a new WWE Chronicle featuring Ricochet. Here’s a synopsis: Get a look into the life of Ricochet as he captures his first title and shows why he’s one of the WWE’s fastest-rising stars.”

Sunday at 6 PM is the Extreme Rules Kickoff, followed by the main show at 7 PM ET. After the PPV, there will be a replay of the Batista special.