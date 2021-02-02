Hey kids! This week’s ROH TV episode features a Pure Wrestling Title match and a tag team match that will surely impact the rankings. Let’s hook em up!

Cook’s ROH TV Review 1.29.21

– Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling and runs down our jam-packed card. The OGK, who are Mike Bennett & Matt Taven, will take on the Bouncers in the main event. Up first, ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend the title against Joe Keys. Keys earned a title shot in that Dojo 4-way that aired over the holidays that didn’t really do anything for me. So let’s see if he’s got something to offer here!

– Joe Keys puts Gresham over for going to bat for the ROH Dojo guys & helping them realize what they have to offer. Gresham wasn’t his first trainer though. RJ Meyer was, and he passed away a couple of months ago. Meyer was his biggest fan and taught him how to be a man. Keys wishes he had the opportunity to tell him how he felt. His hero won’t be there to see his work pay off. Keys thanks Gresham for the opportunity but says that the same drive & passion that powers Gresham could lead to him losing the title.

– Jonathan Gresham talks about how the Foundation won all of their matches at Final Battle. What fuels him is a love & passion for the company. It’s not a job to him. Flip Gordon does not possess the qualities of a pure professional wrestler. Joe Keys does. Keys has shown great knowledge & passion during his time in the ROH Dojo. He’s earned his title shot, but this is bigger than a training session. He better bring all he has for this match.

– Ian & Caprice are joined on commentary for the first match by Dak Draper.

ROH Pure Wrestling Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Joe Keys: Draper out on commentary bragging about being 1-0 in Pure matches, while Gresham is 6-0. Keys has the height & weight advantage on Gresham, but that’s nothing new for the champion. Handshake and a little conversation, and the bell rings. Keys keeps going to the headlock takeover, Gresham keeps headscissoring him. Locks one in, one of the longer ones I remember in recent memory. Keys is eventually forced to use a rope break, which isn’t a great sign for his chances here. Keys finds more success with the headlock takeover this time around, tries to hold Gresham’s shoulders to the mat, Gresham fights out into a top wristlock, Keys with the go-behind, lifts Gresham up into the ropes, which Todd Sinclair calls as a rope break for Gresham. Seems a bit generous to the challenger. Headlock by Gresham, off the ropes, shoulderblock exchange, eventually Keys sends Gresham down.

During the commercial, Keys maintained an advantage. Forearm exchange, Gresham takes Keys down with some kicks and an armdrag. Gresham begins to target the left shoulder of Keys. Keys changes the momentum with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Suplex reversed, Gresham keeps targeting that shoulder. Keys fights off the pain to deliver a suplex for two. Deadlift German suplex gets two, but Gresham grabs the left wrist and goes for a submission. Keys backbreaks his way out of it. Half crab sends Gresham to the ropes. Diving headbutt by Keys, and Gresham uses his third & final rope break to save himself. Keys throwing the wrist tape, and now Gresham’s mad. Strike exchange, Gresham with the suplex, but gets clotheslined down for two. Keys going back up top…misses the headbutt! La Magistral by Gresham gets two. Hip toss reversals, Gresham hits one, spins around into a hammerlock on the mat, and Keys taps!

Winner: Jonathan Gresham (12:41 via submission)

Match Rating: ***1/4

Gresham did his best to make Keys look like a threat with this match. ROH students in years past didn’t really get this kind of help from established wrestlers.

– Backstage, Matt Taven tells Michael Bennett that he doesn’t have to do this match considering his injury. Bennett’s doing the match regardless of the pain.

– Danhausen says that everybody knows who he is, and everybody loves him. He wants to be a professional wrestler and appear on television and/or internet. He only cares about being rich & famous. He’s wondering where his blimp is. Dave Honor better give him his blimp. Who doesn’t carry around teeth? Danhausen collected different teeth from different people, but knows that it’s illegal to make people swallow them in front of a referee. He mocks Brian Johnson’s manner of speaking and how he swears quite often. Johnson got mad on the Internet and wanted a rematch. Danhausen is more powerful & very evil, and there’s no stopping him.

– I am 100% on the Danhausen bandwagon after seeing a bit more. He really stands out from everybody else on the ROH roster, similar to how Dalton Castle did when he first arrived on the scene. Gonna include the video below because the recap probably didn’t do it proper justice.

#GetDanhausenHisBlimp

– Brian Johnson loved all forms of wrestling & the various characters. As he grew up he grew to appreciate the sport. He’s the mecca, but nobody’s talking about him. Those damn Internet fans got Danhausen a contract based off a hashtag from some fatass on a couch. (Hey, I had nothing to do with this!) Johnson goes crazy over Danhausen mocking the sport of pro wrestling. He beat Danhausen from pillar to post at Final Battle, but Danhausen cheated to win. Johnson’s continually been cheated out of opportunities and he’s sick and tired of it. He’s gonna kill Danhausen! On YouTube this Tuesday.

– Brian Milonas has known Mike Bennett & Matt Taven for years, but he & Beer City Bruiser are putting it aside for tonight. Mike Bennett left for five years, and during this time, the Bouncers became a tag team. Honor is real, and they’re going to do everything they said they would do, namely becoming the ROH Tag Team Champions.

– He is Matt Taven, that is Mike Bennett, and this is OGK. He feels bad about Bennett’s ankle. Bennett came back to re-form the tag team. Vincent is no longer an issue. Tonight, they wrestle some friends! This is what he came back to do, have some fun & wrestle friends.

The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) vs. OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven): The Bouncers are a combined 2-0 against Taven in tag team matches, but this is obviously a first time meeting between these two teams. Bennett selling that ankle during the entrance. Handshakes all around. 35:50 Bennett insists on starting against Milonas. Tries the headlock, Milonas shrugs Bennett off and he lands on that pesky ankle. Bennett with some forearms. Shoulderblock doesn’t work on the big man. Bennett tries again with worse results. Forearms and back to the headlock. Tag by Taven, double dropkick sends Milonas outside! Taven tries a dive, but BCB walks right in the way of that. BCB reinterates to Milonas that they’re not friends here. Taven sent into the corner. Tag to BCB, Taven flips out of the suplex, but winds up in an assisted sideslam for two. BCB misses in the corner, series of reversals, Taven with the enziguri and the tag to Bennett. Big chops on the ropes, but Bennett’s slowness off the ropes leads to a cross-body by the Bruiser. Tag to Milonas, who smacks both men down but then gets doubleteamed for a two count. Bennett has to leapfrog Milonas and comes down badly. Taven goes to check on him, but BCB comes into the ring and goes to work on that ankle. Single leg DDT! Now he gets the legal tag, and works the leg. Tag to Milonas, who uses his girth in the corner as we go to commercial.

During the break, there was more working over of the leg. Now, Bennett manages to get both BCB & Milonas to eliminate themselves from the Royal Rumble & tags in Taven! Taven with the spicy dropkick through the ropes, the dive, then the Flight of the Conquerer on both Bouncers! Frog splash on Bruiser gets two! Referee’s lost control of this one. DDT to Milonas. Side Russian legsweep on Bruiser, then a spinning neckbreaker. Goes for the Trendsetter, that’s blocked, BCB hits the Samoan Drop. Tag to Milonas. BCB kicked in the corner, Milonas gets a hold of Taven, hits a Brawler Slam for two thanks to Bennett breaking it up. BCB sent outside, series of kicks to Milonas. Now they just clubber on the man, and Milonas shrugs them off. Taven with a sleeper, Bennett with a superkick, but Milonas lands on Taven for the two count! BCB yanked Bennett outside. Might be closing time for the Bouncers. Superplex by Milonas, BCB misses the frog splash! Spear by Bennett, and all four are down. BCB & Taven are up, Taven takes BCB down and locks in the Trendsetter! The Bruiser has totap out.

Winners: OGK (11:56 via submission)

Match Rating: ***

– Impressive win for OGK considering one of their members had one good leg.

– The Bouncers get the beers out for a potential Toast of Honot, but here come Vincent & the Righteous! They’re not going to touch them. He wants to know what’s gotten into the Bruiser. He’s going to toast with that man? He’s got some questions for Bruiser. The man has no direction, he’s had different tag team partners as long as Vincent can remember. Bennett was gone for five years, and they just opened the door for him. 18 long years for Milonas. He came up with those two. While he was chained up like a monster, Bennett & Taven could have helped. They didn’t. Taven just bought a house, where do they live? They ain’t got nothing but lint falling out our of their pockets. They gotta capitalize on opportunity. Bruiser needs to think about it and dig what he’s saying. Bruiser thinks about it, and smashes the beer bottle over Taven’s head! Bennett taken out with a DDT! Milonas is in shock & checks on Taven as the Bruiser walks off!