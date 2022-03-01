Hey kids! Today we look back at what appears to be the final inductee into the first class of the ROH Hall of Fame, CM Punk! I mean, I’m not going to argue that pick.

Cook’s ROH TV Review 2.25.22

CM Punk says he’s straight edge. Drug free, alcohol free & better than you. That mantra was the catalyst for the meteoric rise of Punk. Punk broke into ROH in 2002 and earned a contract at Final Battle. He made a name for himself with brutal wars against Raven, along with a ROH World title trilogy with Samoa Joe. He won the ROH Tag Team Championship two times with the Second City Saints. Just as Punk was set to depart for WWE, he shocked the world by defeating Austin Aries for the ROH World Championship. He became the Cult of Personality, holding the ROH Championship hostage and signing his WWE contract on top of the belt. The Summer of Punk came to an end at the hands of James Gibson at Redemption. Since leaving ROH, Punk would carve his own unique path in the world of wrestling, becoming one of the most iconic figures of his generation. Punk is remembered for his brash attitude, sharp tongue, and for always standing up for what he believed in.

ROH Death Before Dishonor III: ROH World Championship Match: Austin Aries (c) vs. CM Punk: It’s June 18, 2005 in Morristown, New Jersey. ROH fans knew that Punk was on his way out the door, and figured this would be like the time Paul London put Samoa Joe over on his way to WWE at the first Death Before Dishonor event in 2003. Jimmy Bower & Dave Prazak were on the call.

Aries shows some sportsmanship early, but the crowd doesn’t seem to be buying it. Some go-behinds into the corner as Jimmy & Dave mention Aries’ injured neck & busy schedule as ROH World Champion. Aries shoulderblocks Punk in the corner, but sells the neck after. Whoops. Punk usually wasn’t a crowd favorite in New Jersey, but he was on this evening. They trade shots in the corner. Aries goes up & over, hits a reverse elbow out of the corner and a headlock takeover. Aries hangs onto the headlock for a minute here. Punk goes to the headscissors, but I know that move doesn’t work on Aries for too long. Sure enough, Aries wiggles out, but Punk goes back to it. Aries tries the headstand, but Punk slides out and hits the dropkick to Aries’ back as we go to commercial.

Punk in control as we return. Kneedrop gets a two count. Perfectplex by Punk for a two count. Aries gets whipped into the corner and backbreakered before Punk starts working the back. Aries slips out of a suplex, Punk reverses a suplex attempt and hits a neckbreaker on Aries. Nerve hold! There’s a move you don’t see enough of these days. Cover gets two. Punk fires away with forearms on Aries in the corner. A springboard dropkick sends Aries to the floor, then Punk hits the tope suicida. Punk rolls Aries back onto the apron. They trade suplex attempts and both men end up on the apron, Aries with the Death Valley Driver on the apron and the fans go berzerk! I guess big moves on an apron were a bigger deal back then, and we go to commercial.

We return and they’re trading shots. Punk hits a running forearm, clothesline and elbow strike. Baaaack body drop on Aries. Punk points at Aries and hits three punches. He hits the Welcome to Chicago backbreaker for two. Goes up top, flying crossbody a la Ricky Steamboat gets two. Punk with the mule kick, Pepsi Twist is blocked and Aries hits a clothesline for two. Aries with the sropkick in the corner, then a rollthrough for two. Punk reverses into a backslide for two. Aries with the piledriver and that gets two. Aries with the Finlay Roll, then he goes up top for his trademark 450. Punk tosses him off the top rope. Shining Wizard gets 2.7. Fans call for the Pepsi Plunge, and Punk starts to set it up. Aries fights him off, hits a super brainbuster but that only gets two! Aries pulls Punk over to the corner for the 450, he takes a little too much time though, and Punk fights back with punches. They keep trading shots, and Aries actually hits Punk with the Pepsi Plunge! That doesn’t even get two, Punk is Punking up! He runs right into a forearm, then a kick to the head. Aries hits the 450 and Punk rolls over into the Anaconda Vice! Aries fights out, a crucifix pin gets two. Punk hits Aries with a TKO and another Shining Wizard. Puts Aries up top, hits a reverse Pepsi Plunge! That gets three and a new champion!

Winner: CM Punk (30:29 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ****

We saw a little over twenty minutes here. This felt like A LOT during the ending sequence, but the crowd was buying the hell out of it. They thought Punk was leaving, big moment, so what the hell. Gotta leave it all in the ring sometimes.

We see clips of the Second City Saints’ two ROH Tag Team Championship victories. Both over the Briscoes!

ROH Escape From New York: ROH World Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Roderick Strong: We’re back at the New Yorker Hotel on July 9, 2005. This was the second time Punk defended the title, as he successfully defended against Jay Lethal the night before in Long Island.

The Code of Honor is adhered to. Both men take turns pandering to the crowd. Tieup into the corner, Punk chops Roddy, who chases Punk into the other corner. Strong is known for chops, in case you’ve somehow missed him over the years. I’m guessing if you’re reading this you’ve seen him. He hasn’t changed much. Some chain wrestling leads to a back chop from Punk, and Strong chases him out of the ring again. Punk with a shoulderblock off the ropes, then a headlock. Punk’s working the headlocks early, and the censor doesn’t like whatever’s being said. Punk with the up & over, then another chop. Punk evades Strong in the corner, Strong goes for a couple of moves, Punk blocks, but Punk can’t block the Cactus clothesline over the top as we go to commercial.

Punk has Strong down in the corner as we return, delivers some more chops. Strong keeps missing with his chops, but all Punk’s hit. Back to the headlock takeover! The NYC fans want Punk to die, which seems a bit harsh. Punk with the shoulderblock, attempts a leapfrog but Strong puts on the brakes and hits the chop! Ah, there they are. Punk kicks out at one. Strong with the chops in the corner. Punk goes to the eyes and delivers some chops of his own. Now we got a chopfest. Punk with the Flair flip in the corner, but Strong clotheslines him down to the floor. Strong dives to the floor! Punk gets chopped and thrown into barricades around ringside while photographer Mary-Kate ducks for cover. Been nice to see her again on these last few shows…c’mon, y’all know I’ve always loved the redheads. Back to the action, Punk’s been stricken into the front row and dragged back over the barricade. Backbreaker by Strong in the ring gets two, and the fans want him to break Punk’s back. I mean, it’ll help him win the title, so why not? Back suplex gets two as we go to commercial.

Strong keeps working Punk’s back as we returns, sends him hard into the corner. Strong hits some shots in the corner, but Punk swings the momentum with a Stun Gun. Some kicks in the corner by the Punker. Punk rakes Strong’s face and stares up at Samoa Joe & James Gibson in the balcony. Dropkick to Strong’s back. Punk yells at Joe & Gibson about how he built ROH before covering Strong for two. Russian leg sweep gets a two count. Strong fights back with a twisting crossbody for two, but gets sent to the mat with a clothesline. Chop exchange! Forearm exchange! Strong misses a dropkick & Punk taunts everybody with his own ROH chant. Punk with a stalling vertical suplex. CHINLOCK! Punk’s learning that WWE style, no doubt. Strong fights back with some chops, but Punk hits a kitchen sink knee for a two count as we go to commercial.

We return to Strong hitting a gutbuster on Punk, then the Sick Kick gets two. Mick Foley has joined Joe & Gibson in the crowd. Strong with some chops to Punk, clotheslines, then a dropkick for two. Clotheslines in the corner by Strong, then a backbreaker gets two. Punk with a rollup for two, then a Shining Wizard gets two. Strong reverses an Anaconda Vice attempt into a crucifix pin for two. Rollup by Strong gets two. Punk with a superkick and a Tornado DDT. Anaconda Vice! Strong reaches the ropes. Pepsi Twist takes Strong down, and Punk heads to the top rope. Springboard legdrop misses! Strong goes to the Stronghold! Punk reaches the ropes out of the Lion Tamer variation Strong used to win matches at the time. Punk avoids the backbreakers, hits a hammerlock DDT for two. Punk takes off his elbowpad and starts tuning up the band in the corner. He charges into a series of backbreakers from Strong. Punk’s foot makes the ropes before the three count. Some blurred sign language from the ringside fans. Punk slides out of the powerbomb, survives an O’Connor roll and turns that into a rope-assisted rollup for three.

Winner: CM Punk (26:30 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

We saw about 20 minutes of this one. Unfortunately we missed out on the good guys beating Punk up afterward, but I can see why that would be left off here.

Punk talks about how ROH is his family & the future of wrestling.