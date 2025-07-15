Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another edition of WWE Raw on Netflix! We’ve got a huge five-man gauntlet tonight that will decide who faces Gunther at SummerSlam! We’ve also got our favorite girl Nikki Bella facing off with our President, Chelsea Green. (Well, she’s the only one recognized in this household.) Gunther, Naomi & many others will be on hand tonight, but will we get an update on Seth Rollins’ injury situation tonight? Rollins missing some time would bring tons of changes to this show.

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 7.14.25

Then! Now! Forever! Together!

We look back to last weekend in Atlanta! Everyone is buzzing! Jelly Roll’s Big Moment! Evolution happened and was fun! Becky with the coolest pin Wade’s ever seen! Goldberg seeks one more timeless moment! End of an era! A spectacular main event between Rhea & IYO! Proceed with caution!

Gunther is WALKING! Jey Uso is WALKING! CM Punk is WALKING! Bron & Bronson are here with Heyman! No Seth Rollins tonight in Birmingham, Alabama! Over 10,000 in attendance! Michael Cole & Corey Graves are on the call.

Our new Women’s World Champion, Naomi, makes her entrance! The fans say she deserves it, but Naomi doesn’t want to hear it now. They weren’t feeling the glow, but are feeling her now. They thought they saw it coming. Don’t nobody know her next move until she makes it, and that’s why she’s the champ! She wants Bianca to take a look at this. She outgrew her. Bianca & Jade didn’t want her as a friend, they wanted her as a flunky. Who got the upper hand now, bitches? She might be new around Raw, but all them raggedy heffers are advised to proceed with caution.

The crowd squeals as Rhea Ripley makes her way to the ring! Naomi doesn’t appear impressed as Rhea gets a microphone. Rhea is not cautious, she is reckless and pissed. She walked into Evolution with two goals: to beat IYO SKY and get the Women’s Championship back. Naomi ruined it, and now she’s on Rhea’s list.

IYO SKY appears! Gotta say I’m digging the denim. IYO tells Rhea to step aside, as she’s getting her title back from Naomi. Naomi doesn’t know what she said, but they can both get their entitled asses to the back of the line. Their bickering is broken up by Adam Pearce. Pearce congratulates Naomi and welcomes her to Raw. She deserves it! He understands why Rhea & IYO are pissed off, but still must say that their match was absolutely magic. SummerSlam is two nights this year, so it has to be bigger than anything. He books Rhea, IYO & Naomi in a triple threat at SummerSlam, where they will make magic again.

Finn Balor’s shining everyone’s belts up. Dom is worried about AJ Styles stalking him, but Finn says it’ll be fine. Raquel & Roxanne appear putting each other over. Finn tells Dom to accompany Raquel & Roxanne to the ring tonight to establish how together everyone is.

Non-Title Match: Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) vs. The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez w/Dominik Mysterio): Raquel overpowers Kairi early, so Asuka tags in and they get some doubleteams. Roxanne tags in and hits a leg sweep on Asuka for two. Slap by Roxannne, Asuka answers with punches and kicks. Roxanne bulldogged and then kicked on the mat, Kairi covers for two. Roxanne into the corner, Kairi with chops. Kairi with a flying elbow in the corner for two. Grave defends cheaters and bad men in general. Double armbar by the Kabuki Warriors, Raquel stands up with Kairi, slams her into Asuka and then on the mat. We go to commercial!

We return and Kairi is getting worked over by Raquel. Roxanne tags in, and Kairi gets to the corner and tags Asuka. Asuka with a kick in the corner, one to Raquel. Shining wizard gets two on Roxanne for Asuka. Roxanne gets held for an elbow drop by Kairi, Raquel makes the save at two. Roxanne gets set up for another one, it hits, but Dom is on the apron distracting the referee! Asuka rams Raquel’s face into the ringpost. Asuka missile dropkick to Roxanne. Asuka with some strikes, then a German suplex. Dom back up on the apron, Asuka knocks him down! That leads to Asuka getting rolled up by Roxanne for three!

Winners: The Judgment Day (7:24 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **3/4

Was a solid enough opener with some crazy heel heat for Dom. People just love to hate that guy. It might upstage the girls in the ring a little, but it keeps them interested even in the lulls.

Jackie Redmond (oh my god she’s too hot) is with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. Paul is unsure of Seth’s condition, but points out that Seth still has until next July to cash in his briefcase. Tonight, Bron Breakker emerges as the #1 Contender for the World Championship, and will defeat Gunther at SummerSlam. Bron stares.

We see clips of the Miz playing at the Celebrity Golf Challenge. He wasn’t exactly near the top, so we see George Kittles beat him up.

Jackie (good lord) is with Lyra Valkyrie, who has a huge match with Bayley tonight. How much is personal & how much is business! Lyra’s tired of talking about these people. Bayley needs this, and ends up telling her to stay out of her way.

Two out of Three Fall Match for #1 Contendership to the Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria: The crowd approves of both during their entrances. Headlock takeover by Lyra. Back up, off the ropes back to the headlock. Hit it again. Bayley lifts Lyra to the top turnbuckle. Lyra gets down and they go at it with arm drags. Bayley ends up on the outside. Back in, hip toss by Lyra. Bayley with a slap, she takes Lyra over and gets the first fall at 1:27 into the match with a rollup. That was early!

We return and Lyra punches her way out of an armbar. Enziguri to Bayley. Clotheslines by Lyra. Spin kick by Lyra! Torando DDT is shrugged off. Lyra kicks Bayley hard into the corner, then hits a Tornado DDT into a fisherman’s suplex for two. Lyra stomps Bayley in the corner. Bayley whips Lyra hard into the other corner. Bayley takes her time taking advantage, but eventually hits a driving elbow for two. Bayley whips Lyra into the corner again. Lyra kicks Bayley out of the ring, then kicks her to the floor. Lyra gets Bayley on the apron, but it’s Bayley that hits a back suplex on the apron. Bayley hits a spinning slam for two. Bayley yells at Lyra while punching her. Bayley goes for La Magistral, but Lyra falls on Bayley for the cover and wins the second fall at around 6:24 shown. Bayley hits a big kick on Lyra and we go to commercial.

Lyra hits a dragonscrew on Bayley, she’s opted to target Bayley’s left knee. Bayley with her other knee to Lyra’s face. Bayley goes for her suplex, but Lyra fights back. Lyra jumps into a Bayley to Bayley suplex for two! Bayley goes up top, Lyra follows her but gets knocked to the mat. Comes back over, Lyra hits a Michinoku Driver and a powerbomb for two! Lyra sends Bayley to the apron, Bayley goes for another back suplex but Lyra fights out. She hits Bayley’s knee and hits a fisherman’s suplex on the apron! Bayley shoves Lyra down and rolls back in the ring. Lyra eventually follows her and gets stomped. Lyra with a crucifix & jackknife for two. Bayley misses in the corner, they end up outside. Bayley’s kick gets blocked, but she strikes Lyra and hits a Sunset Flip powerbomb into the steps! Bayley up top back in the ring, hits the elbow to Lyra’s back! That only gets two! Bayley locks in a Bank Statement! Lyra rolls through, hits Nightwing and gets the win!

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (13:50 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ****

Now that’s what I’m talking about! These two get better every time they wrestle each other, I wouldn’t mind if they did it another six months.

Becky Lynch walks down to the ring in her workout clothes and holds up the title she & Lyra will fight for at SummerSlam. Corey & Michael go back to last night’s Evolution show where Nikki Bella eliminated Chelsea Green from the Battle Royal. Stephanie Vaquer would end up winning the match.

Jackie is with Stephanie Vaquer and congratulates her. Stephanie does her promos in multiple languages and says she will succeed. Before Jackie can finish her question, Chelsea Green & the Secret Hervice appear. Chelsea thinks she would be a better representative in Paris than Stephanie would be. Stephanie invites Chelsea to take her best shot, but Chelsea says she’s doing that against a WWE Hall of Famer tonight.

Cody Rhodes & John Cena will be under one roof Friday night on SmackDown!

Karrion Kross says that our favorite bad guys are here to save the day. Sami Zayn is hurt. Scarlett says that Sami is a liar. Kross thinks so too. He thinks he gave Sami an ultimatium last week that he didn’t like. He tells Sami to stay home until he’s ready to tell the truth that Kross was telling the truth.

Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green (w/The Secret Hervice): Some of your stricter reviewers would complain about a SmackDown wrestler competing on Raw and devaluing the roster split. This reviewer is happy to see Chelsea Green on Raw and isn’t worried about what show she’s supposed to be on, as long as she’s on the television. Nikki takes Chelsea over, hits a drop toehold. Chelsea with a big slap! Nikki chases Chelsea to the corner and gets cheapshotted. Nikki with a flying headscissors, a slap. Nikki with a snap suplex, Chelsea rolls outside. Slaygents A & P keep Nikki from attacking. Chelsea runs into an elbow in the corner, but gets Nikki with a backstabber. Nikki rolls outside, Chelsea eventually follows her. Chelsea sends Nikki into the barricade. Chelsea tosses Nikki into the ring, then sends her face-first to the mat for two. Chelsea sends Nikki back down and hits a chinlock. Nikki fights out, knees Chelsea and both women are down. Nikki with some clotheslines to Chelsea. Nikki with a clothesline in the corner, then an enziguri off the middle rope for two. Chelsea with a neckbreaker on Nikki for two. Chelsea goes for the I’m Prettier, but Nikki reverses into an X-Factor. Alba gets driven into the ringpost, Piper gets sent to the floor! Nikki goes for the Rack Attack 2.0, but Chelsea fights it off! They get it the second time around!

Winner: Nikki Bella (6:21 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **3/4

Pretty good up until the ending, I might be completely wrong but it seemed like Nikki legit couldn’t get Chelsea up for the Rack Attack the first time. It kinda made things awkward at the end. Other than that, I love both of these women and want them on Raw whenever possible.

Alba & Piper doubleteam Nikki afterwards. Piper takes her out with a slam, and the group poses over Nikki until Stephanie Vaquer’s music hits! She takes out Piper & Alba. Including a spike moneymaker on Alba. Nikki & Stephanie hug, Nikki learned her name a few weeks ago so it’s all good!

The New Day & Grayson Waller try to get a Tag Team Championship rematch. Adam Pearce says they will be in a match to determine the new #1 Contenders next week. Pearce walks up to Dom Mysterio and says he’ll be reevaluated by doctors next week, and if he’s cleared he’ll be defending the IC title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam. Dom turns around and sees AJ praying for his health!

Penta stares down Gunther! Gunther walks off and will be talking next.

Jackie is with Rusev, and she congratulates him on beating Sheamus. Where will he go from here? People call him god, he’s just a saint skinning snakes. He will fight someone tougher than Sheamus. Sheamus comes up behind him and they chat. He says he talked to Adam Pearce and they’ll be having a rematch. Banger after Banger. Rusev came to dominate gold, not gingers. Can I just say that I could stare into Jackie’s eyes forever?

Cole & Graves talk about the announced SummerSlam matches. We go to clips from Saturday Night’s Main Event of Jelly Roll getting involved and beat up.

Gunther’s music hits! Our World Heavyweight Champion & Ring General makes his way to the ring. Gunther is in a great mood today! He retired Bill Goldberg on Saturday night. The crowds chant for Goldberg. Bill Goldberg is not here tonight! He lived up to every single promise he made before the match. Only one question remains right now: Who’s Next? We’ll find out next. Gunther will go to his suite and watch the Gauntlet Match to see who he will humiliate at SummerSlam. Gunther doesn’t care who wins, when the bell rings they’re all the same.

Bron Breakker makes his entrance with Paul Heyman! They smile at each other while Bron enters the ring. They stare at each other while the crowd barks. Paul extends his hand and Gunther shakes it. Paul introduces himself. Gunther cuts him off, he knows his name and isn’t really interested in listening to what he has to say. He tries to walk off, but Bron stands in his way. Tonight, Bron will run the gauntlet, become #1 contender and go to SummerSlam, where he’ll beat Gunther. Paul tells Gunther he hasn’t been speared until he’s been speared by Bron Breakker. Bron is the next big thing, big dog, it’s Bron Breakker’s yard. You’re not just looking at a contender, he’s a Steiner! He’ll break through the glass ceiling in WWE and break his ass at SummerSlam. There will be a new World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam. Now Gunther is allowed to leave.

Gauntlet Match For A Match With Gunther At SummerSlam: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk : Bron & Penta drew the short straws tonight and will have to wrestle four matches to win the #1 contendership. Penta gets some strikes in the corner. Bron backdrops Penta. Bron shoulderblocks Penta in the corner. Penta with a rana on Bron. Penta kicks Bron, hits a crossbody. Chop by Penta. Bron off the ropes, hits the Breakkerline at 23 miles per hour. Bron dives over the top rope and Penta hits the dive!

Penta is spread out on the steps as we return. Bron gorilla presses Penta and drops him on the steps! Bron slows the pace down. Vertical suplex and some pushups by Breakker! Penta drops Bron’s neck on the top rope, crawls into the ring and Bron throws Penta over his head! Cover gets two. We see Gunther sitting in the skybox. Another overhead throw. Penta superkicks a charging Bron, hits a sling blade. Kick in the corner, headstand into the basement dropkick. Penta up and over in the corner to a backstabber that gets two. Bron with a jumping knee, Penta goes for a move, hits a kick and springboards into a spear from Bron Breakker! Holy Jeebus! That gets the pin at 7:14.

LA Knight is next, YEAH! Woof & Yeah punches between LA & Bron. Running clothesline by Knight. Bron backdrops LA, but LA hits a neckbreaker! Knight works Bron’s arm. Knight & Breakker go to the floor, LA sends Bron into the ring post and rams his arm against it. Bron gorilla presses, but LA gets out. Bron sent over the top rope, LA kicks Bron into the announce table! Knight rams Breakker’s head against the announce table. Bron fights back and sends Knight’s ribs bouncing off the announce table. LA gets knocked off the turnbuckle.

We return from commercial and Bron is still dominant. He chokes LA on the ropes. LA fights back with some punches. Bron responds and goes to a waistlock. LA gets out and both men clothesline each other down. LA with Yeah punches. Neckbreaker, then a DDT. Double jump elbow drop gets two for Knight. Bron goes for a FrankenBreakker, but Knight drops him with a powerbomb for two! Knight goes for BFT, Bron rakes the eyes and hits a gutbuster. Spear by Bron ends LA Knight’s evening at 14:32 shown.

Jey Uso is next! To nobody’s surprise he doesn’t yeet around the building tonight. Yeet punches by Bron, he sends Bron outside and hits the tope suicida. Jey goes back in the ring and yeets us to commercial.

Bron & Jey fight on the top turnbuckle. Bron goes for a superplex, Jey blocks. Jey hits a crossbody for two. Uso splash in the corner, then he Backs it Up on Bron for two. Bron meets Jey on the top turnbuckle. Jey knocks him off, Bron hops up and hits the Super Frankenbreakker for two! The straps come down! Bron runs into a superkick, Jey hits his spear for 2.95! Jey goes up top, but Bronson Reed breaks it up! No disqualifications, so Bron can hit a spear and eliminate Jey at 18:46 shown!

LIKE MUSSOLINI! CM Punk is num-ber 4. He attacks Bron right when he gets in the ring. Punk clotheslines Breakker over the top rope and we go to commercial. Running knee by Breakker. Bron says it’s not Clobberin’ Time. Overhead suplex by Breakker.

Punk’s working Breakker’s arm as we return. Bron throws Punk over his head. Shoulderblocks in the corner. Vertical suplex gets a one count. Punk goes for the GTS, Bron slips out and hits a backbreaker for two. Bron tells Punk that he won’t win, so he’s sure there’s a better solution than what he’s doing. Bron runs into a boot in the corner. FrankenBreakker gets rolled through, and Punk’s rollup gets two! Punk kicks Breakker down. Punk with some punches. Leg lariat by CM. Drokick, then the high knee in the corner. Punk with a short-arm clothesline, he goes up top and Reed tries to knock him off. Punk swats him away and hits the flying elbow drop for two. Anaconda Vice! Breakker’s arm has been targeted in this match! Bronson gets in the ring and slams Punk down. Jey Uso runs back down to get Bronson out of the match! Bron sets up for the spear, runs into a kick! Punk hits the GTS! CM Punk will face Gunther at SummerSlam!

Winner: CM Punk (26:56 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ****1/4

Great effort from Bron, who continues to live up to all the hype that we all give him. I keep waiting for him to slip up, but it hasn’t happened yet. Push that man as high as you possibly can.

Punk starts yelling at Gunther, but Bronson attacks from behind! Jey hits some Yeet punches on Bronson before getting speared by Bron. Punk gets a spear too! Bronson stacks Jey & CM up for a Double Tsunami…

IT’S ROMAN REIGNS! THE OTC IS BACK! Superman punch to Bronson. Bron gets punched! Reigns slams Bronson down and Superman punches Bron! Sprear for Bronson! These fans are going banana! Roman helps Jey up! Roman then looks at Punk. Punk stands up and Roman stares at Bron, Bronson & Heyman. The fans sing for Roman Reigns! It’s Alabama, for heaven’s sake! Punk & Jey embrace while Roman looks on and our live event comes to an end.

