wrestling / News
Countdown To Impact Turning Point Livestream Online
November 3, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling presents Turning Point tonight, and the Countdown pre-show livestream is online. You can see the video for the pre-show below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following matches:
* Mark Haskins vs. Leon Slater
* Grado & Rhino vs. TBA
