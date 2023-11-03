wrestling / News

Countdown To Impact Turning Point Livestream Online

November 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Countdown to Impact Turning Point Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling presents Turning Point tonight, and the Countdown pre-show livestream is online. You can see the video for the pre-show below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following matches:

* Mark Haskins vs. Leon Slater
* Grado & Rhino vs. TBA

