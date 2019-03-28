Court Filing Reveals WWE Touring Schedule Through WrestleMania 36: Saudi Arabia Return, NXT Tapings, More

– A new court filing by WWE has revealed details on the company’s tentative touring schedule through next year’s WrestleMania. As Pro Wrestling Sheet reports, the company filed court documents in an attempt for injunctive relief against bootleggers selling merchandise outside of WrestleMania.

Within the filing is an exhibit which revealed the full — but obviously subject to change — touring schedule for the company. The list includes international dates and, from the looks of it, means that the company will nex return to Saudi Arabia in November.

Also listed in the filing are Madison Square Garden return dates on September 9th and 10th, along with the traditional post-holiday MSG show on December 26th.

The schedule includes NXT shows at Full Sail University, assumedly NXT tapings, on April 10th, May 1st, June 12th and 13th, August 15th, September 11th and 12th, October 24th, and December 4th. THe European tours are scheduled for May 8th through the 19th and November 5th through the 16th. Also of note, the October 4th Smackdown — which is the first on FOX — is currently scheduled for Staples Center in Los Angeles.

You can see the full set of tentative dates at the link.