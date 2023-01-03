wrestling / News
Credited Producers & Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw
Fightful Select published a report detailing the named producers for yesterday’s WWE Raw, as well as some backstage notes regarding visitors and production which you can see below:
*The Bloodline promo was produced by Road Dogg.
*Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss’ Raw Women’s Title match was produced by Petey Williams.
*The Music City Street Fight between Elias vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Abyss.
*Jason Jordan produced Kevin Owens & Street Profits vs. Usos & Sami Zayn.
*Shane Helms was credited for producing Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable.
*Dakota Kai vs. Becky Lynch & Michin was produced by Tyson Kidd.
*The US Title match featuring Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory was produced by Adam Pearce.
*Jagger Reid was present not to wrestle, but as a second for NXT’s Rip Fowler, who was involved in a Main Event taping match.
*Summer Rae was seen visiting backstage. Fightful’s inquiries indicate there are no plans in place for a full time return for Rae currently.
*Despite previous reporting, Fightful was unable to learn of anything signaling that either Edge or Cody Rhodes were ever planned to return on January 2’s Raw.
*Rip Fowler’s Main Event match pitted him against Shelton Benjamin, while Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross also went head to head. Both matches were produced by Kenny Dykstra.
*It’s been a few weeks since Michin’s name change has been standardized. The wrestler is no longer listed as Mia Yim.
*Road Dogg has been doing producer work on a regular basis for several weeks at this point.
*No injuries or concerns were reported for either Bianca Belair or Alexa Bliss after their matches.
*While not communicated internally, the presence of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at the show was not a closely-kept secret from talent backstage.
*Fightful also learned that brand crossover talent appearances are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, particularly as a mechanic to hasten the proceedings for Bloodline feuds.
