Crusher Statue Vandal Convicted, Sentenced to Probation

– The man who caused criminal damage to a statue of former AWA Champion Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski was convicted of vandalism on Friday. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that James C. Dudgeon was convicted and sentenced to one year’s probation in the offense, which saw him and another man use a concrete block to cause $1,200 worth of damage the statue.

Dudgeon admitted to police that he did it after video surveillance led to his identification as one of the vandals. He told police that he did it “to be cool” and “the tough guy.” As part of his probation, Dudgeon must pay $650 to Da Crusher Foundation, send an apology to the foundation, complete 40 hours of community service and obtain and maintain full employment, full-time school or a combination of both.

An arrest warrant is still out for the second man involved, Douglas E. Macklin.