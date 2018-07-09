Csonka: Bullet Club is Not Fine – Tama Tonga’s Revenge

The year was 2013, and a brash Irishman named Prince Devitt turned on his fun-loving ass obsessed tag team partner Ryusuke Taguchi with the help of the giant Bad Luck Fale. Bullet Club was born…

Soon after, Karl Anderson and Tama Tonga joined the party as official members of the faction, providing strength in numbers and a new and expanded Bullet Club. But at the heart of the matter, Bullet Club was all about Prince Devitt as the centerpiece.

Bullet Club slowly started to take power in NJPW, and the stable kept growing in numbers with the additions of The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Doc Gallows. The Young Bucks provided the unit with a viable Jr tag team, and Gallows would team with Anderson to give them a viable heavyweight tag team. Tama Tonga was still there, but while an early member, had no real identity or position of importance.

The stable elevated Devitt from junior to heavyweight, gave Fale an identity and also gave him enough credit to start mixing it up with main eventers like Nakamura, Okada, & Tanahashi. Bullet Club was picking up more and more momentum, and titles. But Devitt’s time as the leader and in NJPW was coming to a close, as was his time as the Bullet Club leader. Devitt lost to Taguchi at Invasion attack 2014 to end their rivalry, having issues with the Bucks throughout the match, who kept interfering. Devitt would take them out, make good with Taguchi, and then left to see what was “NXT” in his career.

But when one door closes, another opens. In what could have been a disaster for Bullet Club with Devitt’s departure, former TNA star AJ Styles arrived and immediately took over as the main event Bullet Club Star. Tama Tonga was passed over for a more phenomenal choice. Bullet Club was rolling well, Styles won the IWGP championship, the Bucks were rolling as the stars of the junior tag division, and Fale scored an IWGP IC Title run. Things continued to go well for the stable, but Tama Tonga was nothing more than a role player, much to his displeasure.

The Club continued to grow and add new toys, and Kenny Omega was the latest addition to the stable. Omega’s initial inclusion was a nice call back to his issues with Devitt, as he immediately feuded with junior champion Ryusuke Taguchi. Tama Tonga was there as Yujiro Takahashi and Cody Hall took up valuable space in the Club, with Yujiro even winning a NEVER Openweight championship. Kenny Omega may have joined Bullet Club as a junior, but he had larger ambitions and was the one that ended up ousting AJ Styles as leader of Bullet Club.

Tama Tonga was once again passed over, despite his longevity with the group, but was finally about to get some run, as with Anderson, Gallows, and Styles all leaving, and Bullet Club needing new heavyweight tag team. his bother Tanga Loa arrived and they would fit the bill. The brothers, now going by the name The Guerrillas of Destiny, were successful with three tag title runs and two trios title runs with Fale. But Bullet Club was showing signs of fracturing. Omega & The Young Bucks started calling themselves “The Elite,” which noticeably angered the Tongan side of Bullet Club.

Despite finding tag team success, Tama Tonga was never the guy. Kenny Omega took over, buddied up with the Bucks, and they basically took over Bullet Club in the nicest way possible, by just being great. Tama Tonga was always there, and always being passed over. Adam Cole was another new toy brought in and he was immediately aligned with the Bucks and Omega, putting him on a completely different level than Tama Tonga and the rest of Bullet Club. Tama Tonga was disrespected again, and it would continue.

Adam Cole’s arc with Bullet Club was fun, but felt unfinished due to he and Omega never having the big blow off match they were clearly building to. But while we didn’t get that, it did give us the great reveal of Marty Scurll into Bullet Club. But once again, it was more about the Young Bucks & The Elite than the Bullet Club, Marty was immediately aligned with the Bucks, and was made to feel like a huge star, while Tama Tonga sat in the background, biding his time, seething as he was continually disrespected.

And then, just when you thought that Tama Tonga couldn’t be disrespected anymore, former WWE star Cody Rhodes became the latest Bullet Club member. The stable kept growing, and while some came and some went, Tama Tonga was a constant…constantly overlooked. The problem with Cody joining Bullet Club was that he was never going to just be a follower, he’s too much of an alpha male for that to happen. And that was evident when Cody and Omega started having issues, fighting for the love of the Young Bucks, as well as the leadership of the Club. This feud really started brewing at Dominion 2017 as Kenny Omega went to a draw with Okada, and Cody teased throwing in the towel on Omega. Cody tried to one-up Omega and challenged Okada in the US, but failed to beat him. So we had the original teases of issues between Kenny & Cody, leading to Cody eventually turning on Kenny and the reunion of the Golden Lovers. This led to riffs within Bullet Club, almost a civil war, and even a Golden Lovers vs. Young Bucks match. Things finally came to a head at ROH Supercard of Honor, where ROH drew a 6,000 + crowd for the first Kenny Omega vs. Cody match. Cody won that match, and as an overall story, it was beautifully told in ROH, NJPW, & on Being the Elite.

Heading into the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco, things actually looked to be fine with Bullet Club. There were some scraps between them, but things were rather harmonious, and they had the tag, trios, and world titles again. But if you Tarantino back a bit, while Omega took time off, Bullet Club had to babysit Ibushi for him. There were no major issues during that time, and Ibushi & Owens actually made for a fun tag team. But it was another symptom of a bigger issue. So we fast-forward to Omega winning the championship, and it wasn’t a grand old Bullet Club celebration, it was Omega, Ibushi, and The Bucks, “The Golden Elite,” with a disappointed Cody watching on. Cody didn’t ruin the party, he walked away, and he didn’t want to ruin things as on Being the Elite, they showed that he actually wanted to celebrate with them, but his ego got in the way.

But while this was going on, someone was always waiting, biding his time…

Cody got his shot at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco, in a match that I found better than the Supercard of Honor match, but it felt really overbooked and at times repetitive match. Cody brought the circus, which I know some love, but this didn’t feel like a high-level NJPW main event, and instead felt like a throwback to overbooked WWE main events from a decade ago. It also went a too long and started to drag down the stretch. But they told their story, Omega overcame and retained, and everything seemed well with Bullet Club, with Omega even helping Cody to his feet and then the big Bullet Club celebration to close the show. Bullet Club was fine… or so we thought.

And then… FIRING SQUAD happened. Omega, The Bucks, and the Tongans all celebrated to close out a successful night for Bullet Club, but as a wise man once said, “IT’S A TRAP!” Tama Tonga, after years of frustration, being passed over for leadership repeatedly, and overlooked for the latest “hot free agent,” finally made his move. Tama Tonga, along with his father and brother, attacked the Bucks and Kenny Omega, laying them out and sending the message that they were sick of sitting back and following the pack, they were about to take over the pack. The Bucks and Kenny Omega weren’t the only victims of the attack, the Tongans also took out Adam Page, Yujiro Takahashi, Marty Scurll, and Chase Owens during the attack. Cody also got the beat down as he arrived and tried to do the right thing, earning a second chance earlier when Omega helped him to his feet and then praised him. Omega & The Bucks retained their titles and may have even salvaged their friendship with Cody, but when the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco was over, the Firing Squad stood tall, and Tama Tonga’s plan for revenge was set in motion, a Tongan version of order 66 in San Francisco…

Bullet Club is NOT Fine

The NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco event ended up being not only a good show, but also a big one in terms of storytelling. Omega retained, Juice finally won gold, Cody repented and made up with his friends, while after years of frustration, Tama Tonga finally snapped, made his move, and looks to start a new era and a new club with himself at the lead. The big question now is how does Bullet Club shake out going forward? Right now things look like this to me…

FIRING SQUAD: Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, Hikuleo, Haku (manager).

The Elite/Golden Elite: Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page (former trios champions with the Bucks), Marty Scurll (1/3 of the trios champions with the Bucks), Cody (reunited with the group at the end of the show), possibly Kota Ibushi (Kenny’s partner).

Undefined Bullet Club: Taiji Ishimori (not around during the angle but likely with Firing Squad as Tama brought him in), Chase Owens (allegiances to both Omega & the Tongans in the past, and was beat down by Firing Squad), Yujiro (teams with Owens a lot, but was also beat down by Firing Squad)

Tama Tonga, after years of frustration, being passed over for leadership repeatedly, and overlooked for the latest “hot free agent,” is finally getting his big chance. The story makes sense, it’s the next logical step in the Bullet Club story, and now Tama Tonga gets his big chance, now all he has to do is deliver and show that he’s worth the investment.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”