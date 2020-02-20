Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.19.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal: The Young Bucks won @ 18:05 [***½]

– Kris Statlander defeated Shanna @ 8:00 via pin [***¼]

– Jon Moxley defeated Jeff Cobb @ 11:20 via pin [***½]

– AEW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Kenny Omega & Adam Page defeated The Lucha Brothers @ 15:25 via pin [****¼]

– Steel Cage Match: Cody defeated Wardlow @ 11:20 via pin [***½]

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal : (Competing Are: The Young Bucks, SCU, The Strong Hearts, The Best Friends, The Dark Order, Private Party, Butcher & The Blade, Santana & Ortiz, TH2, and Jurassic Express). Both teammate s have to be tossed for a team to be eliminated. They all slide in and brawl, Sky and Kaz hit high crosses, and wipe out the piles. Evans tries the same, gets caught and then tossed. T-Hawk gets tossed next by Private Party as Kaz work over Angelico. Dark order attacks SCU but gets cut off. The dark order higher ups say the exalted one is near and teases that Daniels isn’t out here allowing SCU to be eliminated. The Dark Order geeks get tossed, and SCU brawls with Dark Order to the back. Santana & Ortiz are just chilling on the floor, CIMA runs wild on Trent as Santana & Ortiz finally attack. CIMA is dumped by Luchasaurus. Jurassic Express take control, the Bunny distracts Jungle Boy as Butcher and Blade attack. Dark Order tries to recruit CIMA and he takes the mask and leaves. Nick runs wild with kicks and knee strikes running wild like it’s a hot tag until he’s dumped. Luchasaurus and Butcher brawl, trading strikes and work into a double down. Quen is dumped and then Kassidy as Private Party is done. Luchasaurus dumps Angelico as TH2 is done. Jungle Boy is tossed, and then four guys toss Luchasaurus. Santana & Ortiz isolate Matt, Best Friend make the save and hug until Chuck gets tossed by the Butcher. Orange Cassidy gets Trent on his shoulders to save him and back in, Trent follows with a DDT, dumps Blade and he and Matt work together as Butcher, Santana, & Ortiz attack. Superkicks by the Best Bucks, they hug and Butcher cuts them off. Butcher isolates Trent, lays in chops and almost gets dumped. Butcher and Trent to the apron, they trade and Bunny low blows Cassidy as Trent is tossed. Matt eliminates Butcher and is left with Santana & Ortiz. Matt fights for his life, hits northern lights on both and Sammy trips up Matt as the street sweeper follows. Matt avoids the elimination and superkicks Ortiz for the elimination. He takes out Sammy and eliminates Santana to win. The Young Bucks won @ 18:05 [***½] This was really good and fun as they told several stories, the crowd was into it, it was all action, well laid out and the Bucks were the right winners with the angle that has been established. A rare high quality battle royal.

– Cody, Brandi, & Pharaoh walk.

Kris Statlander vs. Shanna : Britt Baker joins commentary, and brought Tony a coffee. They lockup and Shanna starts working the arm. Statlander counters back, they work for position and Shanna takes control back until Statlander cartwheels out and into a head scissors. Boop by Statlander and Shanna boops her back, they trade and Statlander takes control, follows with kicks and strikes as she covers for 2. Shanna cuts her off with a knee strike, follows with grounded kicks and covers for 2. The clothesline follows and Shanna covers for 2. The dragon sleeper follows, Statlander escapes, follows with kicks and the running knee strike. The powerbomb gets 2. Statlander heads up top and Shanna cuts her off, follows with kicks in the tree of WHOA, she heads up top and the double stomp follows for 2. Statlander counters out until Shanna plants her with a tornado DDT for 2. The running basement dropkick connects as Shanna covers for 2. Statlander fires back and counters into big bang theory for the win. Kris Statlander defeated Shanna @ 8:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good and competitive match with Statlander picking up another win but both looked good.

– We get highlights of Nyla Rose winning the women’s title last week.

– Nyla Rose arrives and Tony interviews her. He congratulates hr on the title win as Rose isn’t pleased with the fan reaction. The fans sound like annoying little bees, her title win was justice as she should have been the first champion and highest paid woman as well as on all the posters, The waiting made her hungry and she broke bitches and broke Riho, She represents power, you can say what you’re going to say, she’s the queen bee around here. Rose will be a one time champion since no one can beat her and no one is a beast like her. Statlander arrives and points at the title, she wants her shot, Big Swole also arrives and she wants a shot. A strong segment from the ladies.

– We get highlights of Jeff Cobb’s debut last week.

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb : Taz joins commentary. Le Champion Chris Jericho arrives in the crowd with a ticket, Sammy & Hager are with him. Cobb attacks with suplexes and chop at the bell. He dropkicks Moxley to the floor, follows him out and Moxley battles back and then hits a plancha. Back in and Cobb cuts him off, and grounds things with elbow strikes. Moxley fires back, but Cobb sends him to the floor. Cobb follows him out, slams him to the apron and then the barricade. Jericho gets in a cheap shot as Cobb follows with chops. He then rips off Moxley’s rib bandages. Post break and Moxley fires back, attacks the knee of Cobb and starts breaking the bog man down. He posts the knee of Cobb several times, but Cobb battles back with the sidewinder slam. He pulls Moxley up at 2 until Moxley pulls a heel hook, but Cobb makes the ropes. Moxley up top and flies to the floor and Cobb catches him into an overhead belly to belly. Back in and the running powerslam gets 2 for Cobb. Moxley rakes his eyes, follows wit a flying knee trembler, a running one, German by Cobb and Moxley pops up into a lariat. They trade, superkick by Cobb, the lariat follows and the running uppercut levels Moxley. The delayed superplex follows but Moxley cradles him on the landing for the win. Jon Moxley defeated Jeff Cobb @ 11:20 via pin [***½] This was really good and Cobb looked great in his debut before Moxley won as he should have; the post match angle played well and helped in the build to three different PPV matches, possibly a trios match next week?

– Post match, the Inner Circle attacks until Dustin arrives, fights them off and the numbers get to him. LIGHTS OUT and DARBY ALLIN is back to make the save. He runs wild with the skateboard as Mox & Jericho come face to face. They brawl and Jericho powders.

AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. The Lucha Brothers : Page and Fenix begin, Fenix attacks with strikes and Page quickly battles back with the big boot. Kenny tags in for double teams as the kotaru crusher follows for 2. Kenny follows with a backbreaker and that gets 2. Page back in, he follows with strikes and chops. Fenix fires back, gets dropped and page hits the bridging slam as Pentagon makes the save. Kenny dumps him and the you can’t escape combo follows for 2. Fenix rakes the eyes, hits a superkick and Pentagon joins in as the challengers take control with double teams, isolating Kenny and Fenix then grounds the action. Pentagon joins in for double teams, and then he grounds Kenny. Post break and Kenny fights for his life against both challengers, dumps Fenix and DDTs Pentagon. Page tags in and runs wild with cowboy shit, kicks Fenix to the floor and follows with the plancha. The sliding lariat gets 2 on Pentagon. Kenny back in, Pentagon fires back but the champions take control until Fenix hits a cutter. Destroyer by Pentagon and everyone is down. Pentagon & Kenny to the apron, they trade and Fenix hits the ropewalk kick on Kenny. Kenny fights off Pentagon, over the ropes RAN by Fenix and page follows with the top rope moonsault to the floor. Back in and Page hits a lariat for 2. Pentagon make the comeback, hits sling blade, missile dropkick from Fenix and Page hits a pop up powerbomb as Kenny hits V trigger. Page accidentally takes out Kenny, tornillo dive by Fenix and the PENTA DRIVER gets on Kenny. Kenny counters back, hits snapdragon and V trigger as the tiger driver 98 follows for 2 on Fenix. Fenix counters one winged angel, Page hits buckshot lariat as Kenny hits the V trigger and the champions retain. Champions Kenny Omega & Adam Page defeated The Lucha Brothers @ 15:25 via pin [****¼] This was great, this did a good job of setting things up early on, slowly opened up and then let loose down the stretch with all the big stuff, some great near falls and the champions retaining gives us the match they have been teasing for weeks. Everyone delivered, the match had some great hooks throughout, fantastic and a good mix of high octane modern athletic wrestling and a really engaging story. It was one of the best AEW TV matches so far.

– The Bucks arrive as we have some tension, so Page powders to drink a beer.

– They announce AEW action figures coming this year.

– NEXT WEEK: Pac vs. Omega in a 30-Minute Iron Man match, & Best Friends vs. Butcher &The Blade.

– We get a video package, show us how we got to tonight’s cage match.

Steel Cage Match: Cody vs. Wardlow : This is pin or submission, NO ESCAPE BULLSHIT. MJF, Arn, & Brandi are at ringside. Cody attacks, but Wardlow shakes it off. Cody follows with the uppercut, but Wardlow fires back, Cody hits a disaster kick and follows with strikes. Lariat by Wardlow and he tosses Cody into the cage. He lays the boots to Cody, slams him to the cage again and then powerbombs him into the cage. Wardlow follows with strikes, kicks and crushes Coy between the cage and apron as Cody is busted open. Wardlow hits a dump suplex and another. Cody counters back into a suplex, hits the Cody cutter and follows with mounted strikes. Wardlow low blows him, hits the F10 and grinds Cody’s face on the cage. He slams Cody to the door, it opens and MJF tells Arn to hit him but Arm slam the door in MJF’s face. Cody keeps firing back, runs Wardlow into the cage and follows with the snap slam for 2. Cody to the ropes, Wardlow cuts him off and press slams Cody into the cage. Wardlow up top and the swanton follows for 2. MJF gives Wardlow the ring. but Cody low blows him, steals the ring and Brandi takes out MJF with chair shots as Arn dumps him into the crowd. Cody punches Wardlow and cross Rhodes gets 2. Cody’s a fucking mad man, climbs the cage and follows with the big moonsault for the win. Cody defeated Wardlow @ 11:20 via pin [***½] This was really good as Wardlow looked good in his debut and they told a classic territory style story. Cody was beaten down, bloodied, overcame and now gets his chance at revenge against the man that took the title and any chance at the title from him when MJF betrayed him.

