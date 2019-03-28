Csonka’s NXT Review 3.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Aliyah and Vanessa Borne vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane went to a no contest @ 2:50 [NR]

– Matt Riddle defeated Kona Reeves @ 3:50 via submission [**]

– Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 14:25 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Cole & Gargano Come Face to Face : Cole explains how he beat four of the best to earn his title shot. He plans to leave with the title, and invites Gargano to the ring. The crowd loves both guys. Cole says he doesn’t need their support and will win on his own, while Johnny loves the chants. Gargano wants to hear Cole’s “million reasons” he will win. Gargano promises to show Cole why they call him Johnny Takeover. Cole brings up his less than stellar win/loss record at Takeovers, and says Gargano can’t beat him two out of three falls. Cole runs down his Takeover accomplishments, and now they return to where Cole debuted, beat down McIntyre, and held the NXT Title high. Cole says that Gargano hasn’t earned a title shot, and Gargano says he wasn’t given the big debt or opportunities, He was rejected by the company, but fought for his chance. He and Ciampa were two unsigned indie guys who were told to prove themselves. They did and he was invited back, because he fought hard and the fans embraced him. They fought for him and he fights for them. He earned his contract, on Takeovers, and earned the tag titles & North American title. Gargano doesn’t have goons fighting his battles for him and wouldn’t change a thing. He will fulfill his destiny and become NXT champion at Takeover. Cole mockingly calls him an inspiration, and says he will be the champion at Takeover. Fish, Strong, & O’Reilly arrive and Cole says that his win will be undisputed. This was a really good opening segment, with both guys playing their roles well.

Aliyah and Vanessa Borne vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane : Lane and Aliyah to begin, Aliyah lays in strikes and tags in Borne. Lane lays in kicks and hits a lucha arm drag. Aliyah tags back in and cuts off Lane. She follows with rights, tags in Borne and she lays in kicks. Borne then follows with a head butt and double teams follow by the heels. Shayna, Duke, & Shafir hit the ring for a no contest. Aliyah and Vanessa Borne vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane went to a no contest @ 2:50 [NR] This was ok for what it was, with Shayna and friends standing tall.

– Kacy tries to fight them off, but Baszler ends up choking her out.

Matt Riddle vs. Kona Reeves : Kona slaps Riddle, and Riddle attacks. They work to the ropes and Kona follows with rights. Riddle counters back, and hits the senton. The gut wrench follows and Velveteen Dream arrives on a couch with a beverage and some ladies. Kona attacks, hits a Saito suplex and covers for 2. The cobra clutch follows, but Riddle counters into a European clutch. He follows with strikes and a knee strike. Elbow strikes follow and the bromission finishes it. Matt Riddle defeated Kona Reeves @ 3:50 via submission [**] This was ok, and added some heat to Riddle vs. Dream.

– Post match, Velveteen Dream takes a microphone and announces Riddle as the winner. Riddle goes up the stage and drinks from Dream’s cup and then spills the rest out and tells him he’ll see him in NYC.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. The Forgotten Sons : They brawl right away, with Black and Ricochet clearing the ring. Blake hits a shoulder tackle, tags in Cutler but Black fights him off and tags in Ricochet. Black & Ricochet take control, clearing the ring again. Ricochet follows with the Fosbury flop. Black and Ricochet work over Cutler on the floor, and back in and Ricochet lays in strikes on both until Ryker trips him up. That allows lake to take control, hitting a back breaker, and covering for 2. Cutler tags in, maintaining control and working the back of Ricochet. Ricochet fires back, looking for a tag, but gets cut ff with a back breaker. Double teams follow, and Blake covers for 2. Cutler now grounds things, but Ricochet battles back with a dropkick. The Sons pull Black to the floor to cut off the tag, but Ricochet fights and tags in Black. He runs wild with strikes and kicks, and then the moonsault press gets 2. Cutler cuts him off with a back breaker, covering for 2. Ricochet stops the double team, hits a RANA, and it breaks down. Black hits a springboard meteora, tags in Ricochet and he hits the twister suplex. Ricochet heads up top and rolls through on the Phoenix splash, fights off Cutler and then counters the reverse RANA. Black tags in and the head kick/go to sleep combo follows but Cutler makes the save. They slam Ricochet to the steps, and then work double teams on Black but Ricochet makes the save. They dump Ricochet, but Black fights off more double teams, hits black mass but then gets cut off. Ryker gets tossed to the back forgetting involved. Black mason Blake, and the 630 finishes it. Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 14:25 via pin [***] This was a good match overall, and while they worked hard, the Forgotten Sons feel like a WCW Saturday Night team, solid, but unspectacular.

– Post match, the War Raiders arrive for a face off with the winners and new challengers.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 7. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Jeremy Lambert Jr III. The guys will start previewing WrestleMania week, with full previews of Impact Wrestling: United We Stand PPV, NXT Takeover: New York, & the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event. The show is approximately 117 minutes long. * Intro

* Impact Wrestling: United We Stand PPV Preview: 3:00

* NXT Takeover: New York Preview: 27:40

* ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Preview: 58:15 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play