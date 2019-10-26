Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 10.25.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Roode & Ziggler defeated The New Day @ 5:30 via pin [**]

– Lacey Evans defeated Cameron Conners @ 0:40 via pin [NR]

– Kalisto defeated Drew Gulak @ 1:25 via pin [NR]

– Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose @ 4:30 via pin [**]

– Ali, Gable, & Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Cesaro @ 15:00 via pin []

Miz TV : Hogan, Flair, and members of the teams are in the ring(Corbin, Nakamura. Gable, Ali, & Reigns). Miz hypos the big tag at Saudimania IV, and Hogan says he has the greatest team of all time, and that they will destroy team Flair. Flair says that Hogan & Reigns can’t co-exist due to their egos. He Hogan will go down to he and team Flair. Hogan says Flair has never beaten him and never will. He puts over his team and Sami cuts him off, mocking Shorty G. Gable says he accepts who he is and is proud of and to be on Team Hogan. Ali mocks Sami for not wrestling anymore. Corbin calls himself the crown jewel and says he will take his team to victory, because Reigns will let everyone down. Reigns will bow to him, because the fans don’t need a hero, they need a ruler Reigns says he looks stupid and is not a real King. Team Hogan wants to fight and they set up a tag match for tonight. Sami says they will consider it, and the heels bail. Hogan suggests Ali, Gable, & Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn for tonight. They agree, but Sami says he can’t wrestle, and is injured so someone in the back will take his place, and that is Cesaro. They all brawl, and the faces stand tall. This was a fine segment, with some bad verbiage, to set up the main event and build to crown jewel.

New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode : New Day gets a tag title shot on next week’s Smackdown. Kofi & Dolph begin, locking up end Kofi hits a dropkick follows some counters. Roode crotches him up top, and Dolph dumps him. Post break and Kofi tags in Big E. h runs wild with suplexes, dumps Roode and clotheslines Dolph. They dump him and Kofi follows with an assisted dive. Roode cuts off Big E and Dolph then cradles Kofi for the win. Roode & Ziggler defeated The New Day @ 5:30 via pin [**] This was short and ok, but bad booking as New Day has a title shot next week. So much for momentum.

– Post match, the Revival & Heavy Machinery arrive for a brawl and to hype the big SaudiMania tag match.

– They hype Strowman vs. Fury.

– Evans cuts a promo, mocking her opponent and says she won’t compete with this nasty. Evans plans to walk out of this cow town, because they don’t deserve to watch her.

Lacey Evans vs. Cameron Conners : Evans starts to leave, and then lays out Conners with the women’s right for the win. Lacey Evans defeated Cameron Conners @ 0:40 via pin [NR] Yup.

– Nikki Cross comments on her upcoming title shot against Bayley. Nikki says Bayley is feeling the pressure of being champion and will gladly fix that by taking it from her. She faces Mandy Rose tonight.

– Firefly Funhouse is back, Progressive insurance works quickly when you keep up with your premiums. I was hoping for Flo to appear and then for the puppets to murder Jimmy. Ramblin Rabbit perished in the fire. They hold a memorial for him, and the puppets share some kind words about him. Bray says that his mom wanted an open casket so we see his charred remains. Bray says he loved him and Ramblin Rabbit comes back to life. Mercy promptly eats him and he’s dead again.

Drew Gulak vs. Kalisto : Dorado & Metalik are at ringside. Gulak cuts a promo, and brings back the PowerPoint presentation on Strowman vs. Fury. Kalisto attacks, hits ahead scissors and follows with strikes until Gulak cuts him off with a spinebuster. The Argentine cutter is interrupted by Braun. Kalisto hits salida del sol and pins Gulak. Kalisto defeated Drew Gulak @ 1:25 via pin [NR] How to bury Gulak in two weeks.

– Braun follows with powerslams on Gulak and runs down Fury and promises to give him these hands.

– Michael Cole interviews Daniel Bryan. Cole ask him about his rough few months after false allegations of trying to kill Roman Reigns, and then his recent win over Nakamura. Cole asks if the yes movement id back, but Sami and Nakamura arrive. Sami says they show no ill will towards Bryan, and then shows footage of Bryan saying the yes movement is dead from last November. Sami says that the fans don’t like the new Bryan, but Sami knows the new Bryan is the real Bryan. Bryan is a good and honorable man unlike these fans, and Bryan is too good for these people. But he has a lot in common with them. Sami is vegan too. Nakamura loves the planet as well. They are all artists in this ring and Bryan maybe one of the greatest ever. Bryan can either go back to the yes movement, or… or he can move on and join them. Sami says they can make the world a better place and asks him to join them. Sami offers a handshake, but Bryan refuses and walks off.

Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose : Sonya is at ringside; banks & Bayley are on commentary. Mandy attacks at the bell and lays the boots to Nikki. She starts tossing her across the ring but Nikki battles back until Mandy drops her with a right for 2. Mandy grounds the action, as commentary completely ignores the match to talk with Bayley. Mandy now hits a fall away slam for 2. Mandy dumps Nikki, Sonya attacks and Mandy rolls her back in, covering for 2. Nikki battles back, following with rights, and a clothesline. The high cross follow for 2. Sonya distracts Nikki but Nikki cradles Mandy for 2, and then hits the purge for the win. Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose @ 4:30 via pin [**] This was ok, but was completely ignored by commentary.

Brock & Cain Go Face to Face : Rey & Cain arrive. Rey talks about the beating Brock gave he and Dominic. Dominic showed heart and showed he’s a Mysterio. But it was the worst day of Rey’s life as he couldn’t help him. Dominic is getting better, and Rey thanks the fans for their support. Dominic still plans to compete in a WWE ring. Brock has don what he wanted for far too long and Cain will make him pay at Crown Jewel. Rey calls out Brock and he and Heyman appear on the screen, refusing the invitation. Brock has other plans and we see a laid out Dominic at Brock’s feet. Brock laughs and smiles as Rey & Cain rush backstage. Not overly exciting, but a fine angle to build to Crown Jewel.

– Doctors check on Dominic as Rey & Cain are concerned. Brock rushes in and attacks, F5ing Cain onto Dominic on the trainer’s table.

– Cain rant about Brock in Spanish, I think promising to buy him a lovely dinner and dessert with all of their blood money next week.

Ali, Gable, & Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Cesaro : Flair, Sami, Jimmy Hart, & Hogan are at ringside. They brawl at the bell, and the heels clear the ring as Corbin isolates reigns until reigns cuts him off. the drive by follows, and he then lays out Nakamura. Gable tags in and grounds Nakamura. Nakamura counters back, and they scramble on the mat as Ali tags in. Double teams follow and Ali covers for 2. Nakamura cuts him off with a spin kick, Cesaro tags in and grounds Ali. Ali counters back, hits a RANA but Cesaro cuts him off with a gut wrench suplex. Ali hits an enziguri and rolling x-factor for 2. Cesaro dumps him and Corbin follows with a clothesline on the floor. Post break and Corbin still has the heat on Ali. Nakamura tags in and lays the boots to Ali. He follows with a knee drop for 2. Ali firs back on Cesaro, and follows with the DDT. Corbin cuts off the tag, attacking Reigns. Corbin tags in and Ali hits an enziguri and tags in Gable. He follows with the high cross, suplexes on Nakamura and rolling Liger kicks on Corbin. The moonsault follows for 2. Nakamura cuts him off, but Gable fights off the double team superplex and follows with the missile dropkick on both. Tag to Reigns, he runs wild, powerbombs Cesaro and covers for 2. Cesaro cuts off the superman punch with the swing. The sharpshooter follows, Reigns fights but Cesaro sits back on the hold until Ali makes the save. Corbin hits deep six, Gable dumps him and it completely breaks down. Cesaro cuts off the spear with the pop up uppercut for 2. Reigns fights of the Gotch, hits a superman punch and the spear follows, Ali hits the 450 for the win. Ali, Gable, & Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Cesaro @ 15:00 via pin [***¼] This started out really slow, but ended up a good match, with a fun closing stretch and the crowd actually caring about something on this show.

