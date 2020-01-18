Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.17.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– John Morrison defeated Big E @ 8:20 via pin [**¾]

– The Usos defeated The Revival @ 5:10 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Lacey Evans defeated Champion Bayley @ 11:25 via pin [**¾]

– Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville @ 1:55 via pin [NR]

– Tables Match: Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode @ 10:52 [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– In memory of Rocky Johnson.

– Mayor Kane arrives to kick off the show. He talks about being close to his favorite event, the Royal Rumble. You go through hell in the Rumble for the chance at immortality. He holds the record for most eliminations over his 17 Rumbles. Bray appears on the screen and is happy to see Kane. He calls him a bully and wants him to apologize. Ramblin Rabbit is alive, well and recovering on life support and he unplugs him. He doesn’t think Kane should want to win the Rumble since he is champion. He then reminds us that he took out Kane previously. The Fiend will never forget and we see footage of their past together. The Fiend arrives from under the ring and Kane asks what took him so long. Bryan sneaks in and hits the busaiku knee as the Fiend escapes back under the ring as Bryan pulled off some of his hair. Nice to se Kane helping out his old pal Daniel Bryan.

– Bryan is interviewed and talks about the Fiend running away. He has an idea, and challenges the Fiend to a strap match at the Rumble. This may be a bad idea he admits but he’s sick of him running away but at the Rumble, he will change the Fiend and win the championship. But will it be a YAPPAPI strap match?

John Morrison vs. Big E : Kofi & Miz are at ringside. Morrison attacks with strikes, but Big E mows him down. Morrison follows with leg kicks, a head kick and then ground and pound. To the apron and Morrison hits a draping neck breaker to the floor. Post break and Morrison has Big E grounded. Big E powers out and then gets cut off with a leg lariat. The running shooting star press follows for 2. Big E powers up but Morrison counters, Hits a head kick and then runs into an overhead belly to belly and another. Morrison pokes the eyes, Big E fires back and the running splash connects. Morrison fires back, delivers kicks and a neck breaker for 2. Kofi takes out Miz, Morison up top and dive onto Kofi and wipes him out. Big E gets distracted by Miz. Morrison hits a head kick, running knee and starship pain finishes it. John Morrison defeated Big E @ 8:20 via pin [**¾] Pretty good match with the right winner as Morrison & Miz can now claim a shot at the tag titles following wins over New Day in back to back weeks.

– We get a recap of the Reigns vs. Corbin feud. The Usos hype Reigns up for tonight’s match with Roode. Reigns is ready for tonight and asks if they are ready.

The Usos vs. The Revival : This is fallout from last week. Jimmy and Dawson begin, Dawson hits a shoulder tackle and Jimmy fires back. Jey tags in and double teams follow for 2. Dash in, allowing Dawson to hit a slingshot suplex for 2. Dash then follows with strikes, quick tags by the Revival as Dawson grounds things and covers for 2. He keeps Jey grounded until Jey fires back with an enziguri. Jimmy and Dash tag in, Jimmy runs wild and hits a high cross for 2. Dawson help Dash, and the cradle gets 2. Jey tags in, superkicks follow and Jimmy hits the splash as Jey hits a dive and that’s all. The Usos defeated The Revival @ 5:10 via pin [***] This was a good, short, and energetic match with the right winners.

– The Revival are interviewed and are frustrated. They need to make a change since WWE doesn’t care about them or tag team wrestling. Sasha is down as Bayley & Lacey brawl.

– Commentary recaps the Otis & Mandy love saga. Sonya & Mandy talk backstage and say 2020 will be their year. Sonya asks if Otis will be at ringside tonight and wonders why Mandy is so nice to him. Sonya asks Mandy to ask Otis to be at ringside tonight.

– Bayley rants about Lacey, Banks has an injured ankle now and Bayley wants to break all of Lacey’s bones. Adam Pearce arrives and says Bayley has to face Lacey in Sasha’s place. It’s 2020 and Adam Pearce is the de facto GM of Smackdown… just like we all predicted…

Lacey Evans vs. Champion Bayley : Bayley powders and Lacey chases. Back in and Bayley attacks. Lacey cuts her off with a clothesline, head scissors and dropkick to the floor. She slams her off the apron and back in, cradles her for 2. Bayley then cradles her with the ropes for 2. She stuns Lacey off the ropes, follows with strikes and chokes her out in the ropes and then covers for 2. Bayley grounds things, and then hits a back elbow for 2. She keeps Lacey grounded, until Lacey cradles her for 2. Bayley hits knee strikes, and then Lacey fights her off and then follows with clotheslines. She tosses Bayley around, hits the broncobuster and to the ropes and the Mero-sault eats knees. Bayley rolls to the floor and follows her out and knees her into the barricade. Post break and Bayley lays the boots to Lacey, works her over in the corner and Lacey cuts her off, tripping her into the buckles. Bayley cuts her off with the stunner in the ropes for 2. She lays in ground and pound, and again covers for 2. To the ropes and Bayley hits the back elbow follows for 2. Bayley up top and the high cross misses. Lacey hits the women’s right and wins. Lacey Evans defeated Champion Bayley @ 11:25 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good and should set up the expected title match. Lacey is much better as a babyface so far.

– Chad Gable is interviewed about Sheamus’ attack when he returned. He’s not intimidated by him and that’s because he’s accepted who he is. Sheamus arrives and makes short jokes, which leads to a pull apart.

– Braun announces he’s in the Rumble but still wants the IC Title. He beat Nakamura and deserves his shot.

– Elias arrives, and says he needs the support of the fans in walking with Elias. He wrote a new song and sings about Greensboro until Nakamura interrupts with Sami & Cesaro at his side. Sami apologizes and talks about Braun wanting a title shot. He says that Nakamura doesn’t back down and says no to Braun. He calls him a stupid oaf and adds that they call the shots around here. Nakamura is primed for the Rumble, a match he’s previously won and everyone is on notice. He says Elias can continue. Elias says he has a new song and it’s about Sami needing to shut up and Nakamura sucking. Sami rants at him and tells Cesaro to attack. He does as Sami & Nakamura joins in. Braun arrives and makes the save, clearing the ring. Tag team match playa?

– We get a Rocky Johnson video package.

Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville : Otis, Tucker, Nikki, & Mandy are at ringside. Alexa tries to attack Mandy, fails and that allows Sonya to hit kicks and cover for 2. Sonya ground things, Alexa counters back and follows with strikes and slaps. She lays the boots to Sonya, Mandy distracts her, gets knocked off the ropes and Otis catches her as Alexa cradles Sonya for the win. Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville @ 1:55 via pin [NR] That Fire & Desire split is coming.

– King Corbin meets with his goons, hyping tonight’s main event.

– Sheamus vs. Gable as well as Lacey vs. Bayley are official for the Rumble.

Tables Match: Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode : If Reigns wins, he picks the stipulation for his Royal Rumble match with Corbin, if Roode wins, Corbin picks the stipulation. Roode attacks Reigns during his entrance, but Reigns quickly battles back and they brawl back to the floor. Roode takes control back, slamming Reigns to the steps Reigns slams him to the steps. Reigns clears off the announce table, Roode rakes the eyes and slams Reigns to the steps. Roode gets a table and slides it in the ring as Reigns hits the drive by. He charges, Roode sidesteps him and Reigns spears the barricade as Corbin arrives. Post break and they work up top, Reigns fights off a superplex and hits head butts. He slips out as Roode fights off the powerbomb. Reigns posts Roode, props a table in the corner and hits a superman punch. He sets for the spear, Corbin distracts him, superkick by Dolph and they all beat down Reigns. To the floor, they lay Reigns on the announce table and the Usos make the save. They hit dives and put Dolph through the announce table. Reigns spears Roode through the table for the win. Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode @ 10:52 [***] As a whole this was a god closing angle wit a red hot crowd for the closing stretch and finish.

– Post match, it is announced that the Reigns vs. Corbin match at the Rumble will be a falls count anywhere match.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 83. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news breakdown (AEW’s TV Deal, Scurll, NWA), review the latest between AEW & NXT, and then Larry reflects on his difficult 2019. The show is approximately 89–minutes long. * Intro

* Quick News Breakdown (AEW’s TV Deal, Scurll, ROH/NJPW/NWA): 4:00

* AEW Dynamite (1.15.20) Review: 21:02

* NXT TV (1.15.20) Review: 47;45

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:10:00

* Larry Reflects on His Difficult 2019 & Shares Some Thank Yous: 1:18:25 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play Buy me a coffee

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.