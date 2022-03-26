CZW Releases Two New PPVs For March

CZW has released two new PPVs On Demand for the month of March in Doorway to Hell and Concussion City. Stonecutter Media issued the following press release announcing the PPVs:

BRUTAL CZW WRESTLING – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN MARCH!

Smackdowns of epic proportions are on the menu for March, as the ladies of CZW furiously bring the pain to their foes in CZW Girlz: Concussion City! And in CZW: Doorway to Hell, the men pound the living hell out of each other in all-out savage fights! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in March:

CZW: Doorway to Hell – Featuring three titanic bouts! Dan O’Hare vs. SHLAK; Jimmy Chondo Lyon vs. Conor Claxton; Mance Warner vs. Matt Tremont!

CZW Girlz: Concussion City – Featuring four fearsome fights! Shanna vs. Hania; Sassy Stephanie vs. Tessa Blanchard; Cherry Bomb vs. Leva Bates; Athena vs. Niya Barela!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.

