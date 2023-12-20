wrestling / News

Various News: D-Von Dudley Welcomes New Family Member, Percy Jackson Premiering Tomorrow

December 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
D-Von Dudley WWE SmackDown Image Credit: WWE

– D-Von Dudley has announced a new addition to his family. As PWInsider reports, the WWE Hall of Famer announced that his family welcomed a new child, DJ, on Tuesday.

Dudley wrote:

“Just want to let everyone know that DJ was born Tuesday Dec.19 2023 12:54pm 6lbs 11oz 20in . Mom and baby are doing great thank you.”

– The Disney+ series Percy Jackson and The Olympians, which co-stars Adam Copeland as Ares, premieres tomorrow on both Disney+ and Hulu. You can see the trailer for the show below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Copeland, D-Von Dudley, Percy Jackson And the Olympians, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading