D-Von Dudley Says He Wants To Run It Back With The Hardys

D-Von Dudley wants to reunite with Bully Ray to have another match with The Hardys. D-Von appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about a potential match with their longtime rivals after Matt Hardy challenged them in a recent video. You can see the highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On another match with The Hardys: “Let’s get it going. Let the Dudley Boyz and The Hardys go at it again, and the results are going to be the same: we whooped their a**es back then, and we’ll whoop their ass right now!. It won’t make a difference. Bubba and I were the … are the greatest tag team to ever live; I don’t care what anybody else says.”

On Matt calling them middle-aged: “We’re middle-aged? We’ll show you just how middle aged we are. “Make it happen. Put the Dudley Boyz and The Hardys back in the ring again, and let’s do it again! Let’s just see who’s the [most] dominating tag team of all time.”