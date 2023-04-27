Dad Says He Previously Received a Contract For WWE Tryout

Creator Clash 2’s Dad recently noted that he has received a couple of contracts for work with WWE in the past, including one for a tryout. Nathan Barnatt spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about his previously having received a contract to do digital work with the company, and had a second for a tryout that didn’t end up happening although he still has the contract. You can see the highlights below:

On getting a contract for a WWE tryout: “It was a thing [a contract for digital content] I signed way back when I was doing stuff with Dolph (Ziggler) to do digital content with them, and I thought it was a stepping stone to doing more. Then, there was an actual contract from an employee, who was let go a couple of years ago, sent it to me during the COVID release of people. They sent me the contract, sent me the flight and hotel info, it was all set. I still have the contract. They canceled on me a day or two before, ‘we’re moving the tryout, it’s this other day.’ That guy ended up not working there shortly later. ‘Oh God, my contact is gone.’ I don’t want to keep asking my friends who are wrestlers there, ‘Hey, can you help me?’ I don’t want to be that annoying guy.

“I’m trying to take the right route and just get on someone’s radar. You’re telling me Dillon Danis, a guy who hasn’t boxed, he’s famous for backing out of a KSI fight, he’s working with them? How about the dude who is getting five million views on ESPN for actually winning and doing the best boxing entrance in the universe? I’m not trying to toot my own horn, but Dillon Danis is getting jobs? What is going on? I do have a contract that they sent me and I haven’t gotten the tryout. I’m waiting for the tryout. If they even remember me, I don’t know who is working there that knows me. I do know some people, but I’m trying to hit up the right people and not badger the ones who aren’t involved in this process.”

On if he could just show up to the WWE Performance Center with the contract: “I was wondering, should I do something that gets attention and publicity and that becomes the storyline; This guy has been trying to get into WWE, he’s 42, he’s probably too old according to people who do the hiring, but I want it more than any of them. I wonder if I should do something like that. Maybe I do some sort of video where I just sleep there and let the police escort me away and I keep coming back. Do some sort of viral thing like Andy Kaufman type bit where I don’t harm anyone or cause too much trouble, but show them, ‘I’m here, I’m doing this.’ It’s an option, but I don’t want to rub people the wrong way and bother my way in there. I want to do it where it’s entertaining and fun and it works. I wish I could talk to somebody, but there is no traditional way to go about it, so I’ll just go with what I got and do what I think is right.”