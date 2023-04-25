Dad Says He Was “Made To Be In WWE”

Nathan Barnatt, better known as Dad from YouTube, is fresh off a second Creator Clash victory, having celebrated his win in the ring by summarily calling out the entire WWE. Oh, and Seth Rollins in particular.

Like you do.

Dad spoke with The Spotlight recently and shared his perspective on his future in sports entertainment and why he feels he’s a candidate for joining WWE (per Fightful). According to Dad, he’s gotten good reviews from Vince McMahon and considers himself at least the equal of Logan Paul. You can watch the full interview and find a highlight from Dad below.

On why WWE should bring him on board: “Vince said himself, ‘I love this guy, we got to get him on Raw,’ that’s the exact quote from a WWE employee who told me he sat there and watched my video with Vince McMahon. Triple H knows who I am, I don’t know how he feels about me, I don’t know how things are working over there now. I want everyone to like me and see how I can work. I feel, everything I’ve done, I’m made to be in WWE. I’m a huge fan of WWE, I’m emotionally connected to WWE. I love pro wrestling in general. I have this thing where I really want to work for them. I need to do this. I belong there. I want to do it. I would be good at it. I just want the tryout. That’s all I want. I haven’t done the indies, obviously, but I feel the past 20 years, I’ve been honing my craft as an actor and a physical comedian, a stuntman, a gymnast, and an entertainer. If Logan Paul is in there, I feel I deserve it more than him. I’ll say that. I’m the guy who really actually wants to be there, and Rikishi has trained me. I’ve done some GCW stuff. I would like to go and be trained by WWE instead of working the Indies, I’ll take what I’ve learned in my craft and apply it to what I’d be taught at the Performance Center.”