Daffney Unger Passes Away At 46

UPDATE: SHIMMER Wrestling has announced that Daffney has passed away at the age of 46. Her family issued a short statement through the promotion.

It reads: “We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister.” -Lexie Fyfe”

As noted below, Daffney had posted a video online last night suggesting that she was going to harm herself, which had the wrestling world extremely worried.

Daffney was a mainstay during the final years of WCW, managing Crowbar and David Arquette, as well as feuding with Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson. After some time in the independents, she started showing up in TNA as a Sarah Palin parody called ‘The Governor’ before going back to her Daffney persona, challenging for the Knockouts title and Knockouts tag team titles on multiple occasions. She also appeared for SHINE wrestling, Ring of Honor, SHIMMEr and Wrestlicious in the past. She even had a brief run under the WWE banner with a developmental deal in Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2003.

411 would like to give our condolences to her family, friends and fans. Once again, if you are suffering and need help, you are not alone. If you are considering harming yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Original: The wrestling world was very concerned Wednesday night for the health of former WCW and TNA star Daffney Unger, after she posted a video to her Instagram Live. Out of respect for Daffney and those who may also be struggling, we will not be sharing the video here.

The video shows Daffney, real name Shannon Claire Spruill, crying and asking her fans if they understand how alone she feels. Her phone begins to vibrate multiple times and she says to stop, then apologizes and says “I love you.” She concluded the video with, “My brain goes to Boston.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp noted that emergency services were called and sent to several of her old addresses, before her family were also contacted and gave them their most recent. The last word is that emergency services were en route, but there have been no updates since.

The wrestling world has been showing concern and giving her an outpouring of love, including fellow wrestlers Crowbar, Mick Foley, Big Swole, Leva Bates and others.

If you are considering harming yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Those in the UK can get help by calling the Samaritans helpline on 116 123.

