Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, More WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Set For This Week’s SmackDown Taping

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Dakota Kai and Io Shirai are among the WWE NXT talents that are expected to be backstage for this week’s SmackDown taping at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shirai has not worked a main roster WWE event since the 2019 Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Kai worked dark matches on main roster tapings last November.

Johnson notes that LA Knight and Roderick Strong are also slated for the taping.

Both Knight and Strong have participated in dark matches at recent Raw and SmackDown tapings.