– During a recent interview with the Getting Over podcast, WWE Superstar Dakota Kai discussed her talks with promotions outside WWE after she was released in April 2022. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“The talks never got super far, but we definitely touched base. I didn’t hear anything for a few weeks until Triple H contacted me. There were a few independent promotions here and there, but it was ‘lax talks,’ I would say. They never progressed to anything further. At that point in time, I had waited a few weeks. I think it was meant to be when Triple H called me because at that time, I felt good, I felt ready to get back in the ring and sure enough, this guy calls and wants me back. Yeah, there were talks.”

Dakota Kai later returned to WWE in July at SummerSlam, joining Bayley and Iyo Sky. Together, they formed the group Damage CTRL.