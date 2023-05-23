Damian 666 vs. Jucy Finau Set for This Week’s MLW Fusion

– MLW has released the preview for this week’s episode of Fusion. The new episode debuts on Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+. It will also air on Saturday on beIN Sports. Here’s the lineup and preview:

Lucha legend Damian 666 looks to spill his opponents’ blood as he battles Juicy Finau and Crazy Frank in a Tijuana street fight this Thursday at 8pm ET on MLW Fusion!

World Tag Team Champion Juicy Finau will make his Tijuana debut as the Super Series kicks off Thursday night at 8pm in an anything goes Tijuana brawl.

Can the big Tongan successfully rep MLW in TJ with no Lance or Fatu watching his back as Damian 666 unleashes hell in his homeland?

Fans can also watch on Fridays on beIN XTRA (also available over the air in 25+ markets) as well as Saturdays on cable on beIN Sports (find your provider).