– During a recent interview with Vegas Sports Daily during a WrestleMania After Dark event, Damian Priest spoke about the band Slayer appearing for his WrestleMania 41 entrance for his match with Drew McIntyre. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Kerry King from Slayer played me to the ring, and I had one of the most iconic entrances of all time already. Like that’s insane that that happened tonight. Insane. Kerry King, heavy metal legend, heavy metal Hall of Famer, by himself, with his iconic guitar, slayed and played me to the ring, and nobody had that before.”

Ultimately, Drew McIntyre defeated Damian Priest in the Sin City Street Fight.