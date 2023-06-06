– PWInsider reported additional backstage notes from last night’s edition of WWE Raw in Hartford, Connecticut at the XL Center. Damian Priest’s work in the main event against Seth Rollins reportedly received a lot of internal praise. Rollins defeated Damian Priest in a title defense in the headlining match.

– PWInsider also reports that talents had a lot of fun working in front of the Hartford crowd, since Hartford tends to not be as hot of a crowd as cities such as Montreal or New York City. Fans were chanting loudly, singing songs, and having a good time last night. One talent reportedly pointed out that last night’s show had a larger amount of signs, which gave the show a bit of a different feel. Also, the acoustics for older, smaller venues allowed for the show to sound like a larger building than it was.

A WWE staffer is said to have theorized that fans likely had to focus more on the ring since the venue didn’t have big screens hanging overhead in all four directions, so their attention was not as scattered. This may have resulted in the fans unifying more of their reactions to the in-ring action.

– Additionally, the injury angle with Cedric Alexander and Indus Sher was reportedly executed planned for the show. WWE now wants Indus Sher to look strong going into the company’s upcoming planned live event for Hyderabad, India scheduled for later in September.

WWE officials were reportedly happy with how Kayden Carter and Katana Chance performed in their main roster debuts on Raw, losing to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The two Superstars were drafted to the Raw brand earlier this year.

Lastly, PWInsider reports that there was talk behind-the-scenes about featuring Pretty Deadly on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Thus far, WWE has announced NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega, and LA Knight as guests for tomorrow’s show.