WWE News: Damian Priest Joins Puerto Rican Day Parade, Michin Shows Off Battle Scars, Sarah Schreiber Gets An A

– In a post on Instagram, WWE shared footage of World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest attending the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

– Michin shared photos of her battle scars on Twitter.

– Finally, Sarah Schreiber revealed she got an A in her accounting class.

She wrote: “I may have twerked tonight at #nxtbattlegroumd but I also got an A in my accounting class in my masters program all in the same night. See women, we can do it all!”