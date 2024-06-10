wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest Joins Puerto Rican Day Parade, Michin Shows Off Battle Scars, Sarah Schreiber Gets An A
– In a post on Instagram, WWE shared footage of World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest attending the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.
– Michin shared photos of her battle scars on Twitter.
Battle scars from #NXTBattleground 💪 pic.twitter.com/r11kDYDw5L
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) June 10, 2024
– Finally, Sarah Schreiber revealed she got an A in her accounting class.
She wrote: “I may have twerked tonight at #nxtbattlegroumd but I also got an A in my accounting class in my masters program all in the same night. See women, we can do it all!”
I may have twerked tonight at #nxtbattlegroumd but I also got an A in my accounting class in my masters program all in the same night. See women, we can do it all! 🤓🍑 pic.twitter.com/Ml2HKWW3kG
— Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) June 10, 2024
All business 🫣😆🤣 https://t.co/pkfiMffGLv
— Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) June 10, 2024
